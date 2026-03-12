Skip to Content
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

For some reason people seem upset about gas prices. Oh well.

9:17 AM PDT on March 12, 2026

Photo: Eli Gill

  • Sacramento Considers Fixes to Dangerous Road (SacBee)
  • SAFE: Declare aTraffic Violence Emergency in LA (Biking in LA)
  • Will Gas Prices Get More People to Take BART? (SFChron)
  • More on Upcoming SMART Funding Measure (MarinIJ)
  • Why the Gas Tax Has Got to Be Replaced (SacBee)
  • San Diego's Confusing E-Bike Policies (Union-Trib)
  • New Bus Only Lane in SaMo (Next)
  • US Falling Farther and Farther Behind on Rail (Urban Institute)
  • USDOT Approved 8 Companies to Start Testing Electric Air Taxis. (Transport Topics)
  • CA Seeks $2 billion in Fed $ for Transit Projects for 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics (Trains)
  • Gas is Expensive. There are No Solutions (SFStandard)
  • AAA: Gas Is Expensive, Here's Some Solutions (SacBee)
  • Best Bet Is Probably to Drive Around More Looking for Low Prices (Fresno Bee)

Talking Headways Podcast: Buildings are Here to Help People

Jeremy Wells on his book, Managing the Magic of Old Places: Crafting Public Policies for People-Centered Historic Preservation.

March 12, 2026
Streetsblog USASean Duffy

Bus Companies Say There’s a Better Way to Take a ‘Great American Road Trip’ This Summer

"Our eventual goal is to make inter-city bus travel every American's first consideration when they think about how to get from one city to the next."

March 11, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Eyes on the Street: New Stations on Metro D Line Extension Section 2

After this May's D Line section 1 opening, there's more D to come! The D is growing longer! Check out photos of new station erection... er... construction today in Beverly Hills and Century City.

March 11, 2026
Streetsblog San Franciscotraffic violence

Op-Ed: Double Parking Likely Contributed to Inner Sunset Tragedy

This is yet another example of why protected bike lanes have to become the default in San Francisco.

March 11, 2026
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Breaking: Building transit is good for transit ridership.

March 11, 2026
Streetsblog USARail

Trump’s Funding Freeze Has Derailed Transit, Undermining Growth and Economic Opportunity For All Americans

American cities used to have some of the longest per-capita rail networks in the world. Not anymore.

March 10, 2026
