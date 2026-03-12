- Sacramento Considers Fixes to Dangerous Road (SacBee)
- SAFE: Declare aTraffic Violence Emergency in LA (Biking in LA)
- Will Gas Prices Get More People to Take BART? (SFChron)
- More on Upcoming SMART Funding Measure (MarinIJ)
- Why the Gas Tax Has Got to Be Replaced (SacBee)
- San Diego's Confusing E-Bike Policies (Union-Trib)
- New Bus Only Lane in SaMo (Next)
- US Falling Farther and Farther Behind on Rail (Urban Institute)
- USDOT Approved 8 Companies to Start Testing Electric Air Taxis. (Transport Topics)
- CA Seeks $2 billion in Fed $ for Transit Projects for 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics (Trains)
- Gas is Expensive. There are No Solutions (SFStandard)
- AAA: Gas Is Expensive, Here's Some Solutions (SacBee)
- Best Bet Is Probably to Drive Around More Looking for Low Prices (Fresno Bee)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
For some reason people seem upset about gas prices. Oh well.
