Rides of Remembrance Planned Throughout CA to Honor Alex Pretti

Last weekend, Alex Pretti was murdered by federal agents in Minneapolis while attempting to give aid to a woman who had been knocked to the ground by the same group of agents moments earlier. Pretti, an ICU nurse who worked with veterans was beloved in his community, including by those affiliated with the Angry Catfish bike shop which he regularly frequented. Angry Catfish is working with advocates and bike shops across the country (and a handful internationally) to organize rides of remembrance this weekend.

At the time of writing this article, thirteen rides have been scheduled in California by bike shops, activists, and just regular people outraged by Pretti's murder. Streetsblog will update the list of rides scheduled in California below, but you can see rides as they're scheduled at Bike Packing on the official map. Anyone interested in organizing a ride can contact Community@angrycatfishbicycle.com for more information.

Organizers are encouraging ride leaders to roll out on the one week anniversary of Pretti's death, this Saturday, January 31, at 11 a.m. (1 p.m. Central). The call to ride isn’t just about mourning Pretti; it’s also intended as a show of solidarity with immigrant communities and others affected by federal enforcement actions.Organizers stress that these aren’t competitive events — they’re meant to be social rides fostering healing, connection, and public visibility for cycling as a community force. According to the original call from Angry Catfish and partners, riders are encouraged to share details of local gatherings so others can join or host their own.

Scheduled Rides: All rides scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 31 unless otherwise noted.

Bakersfield: Organized by Grizzly Cycles, meet at Grizzly Cycles, 2305 Alta Vista Drive, at 11 a.m. for an 11:30 a.m. roll-out.

Los Angeles: Organized by Allez L.A. Bike Shop, 5227 York Blvd. Meet This Friday at 7:30 a.m., 8 a.m. roll-out.

Los Angeles: Organized by Organized by Domestique Cycling Club, Westwood VA Medical Center parking - just off Dowlen Drive, west of Sawtelle Blvd. [Strava route map]

Marina del Rey: Organized by West LA Bicycles, 114 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

Monterey Bay/Seaside: Organized by AMG Cyclery, 805 Broadway Avenue in Seaside, meet at 1:30 p.m. for a 2 p.m. roll-out.

Mt. Umunhum/Santa Clara County: Organized by David Juarez

Nevada City: Organized by You Bet! Bike Shop at the shop, 556 Searls Ave., at 12:30 p.m. roll out at 1 p.m.

Redwood City: Organized by Gabriela Quixta, meet at the Courthouse Square at 11:30 a.m.

Sacramento: Organized by VeloTrap Racing, meet at the Cesar E. Chavez Plaza, 11 a.m. meetup, 11:30 a.m. roll-out.

San Diego: Organized by Bikes del Pueblo, from the Bea Evanson fountain in Balboa Park.

San Francisco: Organized by SF Critical Mass, meet at 1 p.m. at the Ferry Building. Ride starts at 1:30 PM

Santa Rosa: Organized by Bike Tinker, meet at 11 a.m., ride at 11:30, simple, easy loop. Probably time to catch the SMART for the SF ride after.