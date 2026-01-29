- City Journal Looks Into L.A. Stopping Repaving, Critiques ADA Law
- Paid Parking at San Diego's Balboa Park Remains For Now (Union-Trib)
- Maybe There Will be CicLAvia's This Year After All (San Fernando Sun)
- Waymo Strikes Child Near Santa Monica School (SaMo Next)
- Berkeley to Charge a Bit More for Private Car Storage (Berkeleyside)
- Bike Lanes Painted "Hollywood Friendly" Green in WeHo (Beverly Press)
- Kavanaugh Stops Making Streets Dangerous (SB Mass)
- More on Connect Bay Area (Oaklandside)
- Amtrak Capitol Corridor and the Super Bowl (SFGate)
- San Jose Mayor Joins Governor's Race (SacBee, Merc-News)
- Trump Wants to "Cap" State Gas Taxes (Fox Business)
- To Achieve "Abundance," Americans Need to Embrace Density (CityLab)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Not all the news out of LA is bad news...
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
OpEd: How High-Speed Rail Could Reach LA by 2039…Without Waiting for the Mountains
Improving Road Safety Is A Win For The Climate, Too
Closing the notorious "fatality target" loophole wouldn't just save lives — it'd help save the human species from climate catastrophe, too.
Rides of Remembrance Planned Throughout CA to Honor Alex Pretti
Rides keep being added to honor Alex Pretti and show solidarity with the communities under assault.
Call to Action: San Francisco to End Funding for Sunday Streets?
This doesn't seem like the formula for revitalizing the city.
Wednesday’s Headlines
It's a big stack. Just dive in.
A Few Legal Tweaks Could Unlock A Mother Lode of Housing Near Transit
It's time to help communities use federal financing to build housing near transit, a new bill argues.