Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Not all the news out of LA is bad news...

10:01 AM PST on January 29, 2026

  • City Journal Looks Into L.A. Stopping Repaving, Critiques ADA Law
  • Paid Parking at San Diego's Balboa Park Remains For Now (Union-Trib)
  • Maybe There Will be CicLAvia's This Year After All (San Fernando Sun)
  • Waymo Strikes Child Near Santa Monica School (SaMo Next)
  • Berkeley to Charge a Bit More for Private Car Storage (Berkeleyside)
  • Bike Lanes Painted "Hollywood Friendly" Green in WeHo (Beverly Press)
  • Kavanaugh Stops Making Streets Dangerous (SB Mass)
  • More on Connect Bay Area (Oaklandside)
  • Amtrak Capitol Corridor and the Super Bowl (SFGate)
  • San Jose Mayor Joins Governor's Race (SacBee, Merc-News)
  • Trump Wants to "Cap" State Gas Taxes (Fox Business)
  • To Achieve "Abundance," Americans Need to Embrace Density (CityLab)

More Headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF

CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

OpEd: How High-Speed Rail Could Reach LA by 2039…Without Waiting for the Mountains

Chris Jones
January 29, 2026
Streetsblog USASafety

Improving Road Safety Is A Win For The Climate, Too

Closing the notorious "fatality target" loophole wouldn't just save lives — it'd help save the human species from climate catastrophe, too.

January 29, 2026
Protests

Rides of Remembrance Planned Throughout CA to Honor Alex Pretti

Rides keep being added to honor Alex Pretti and show solidarity with the communities under assault.

January 28, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoStreetsblog California

Call to Action: San Francisco to End Funding for Sunday Streets?

This doesn't seem like the formula for revitalizing the city.

January 28, 2026
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

It's a big stack. Just dive in.

January 28, 2026
Streetsblog USAHousing

A Few Legal Tweaks Could Unlock A Mother Lode of Housing Near Transit

It's time to help communities use federal financing to build housing near transit, a new bill argues.

January 27, 2026
