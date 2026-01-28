Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

It's a big stack. Just dive in.

11:33 AM PST on January 28, 2026

  • San Francisco Traffic Congestion (KRON4)
  • Traffic Deaths Drop 10% in San Jose (Local News Matters)
  • Commentary: Is Vision Zero Just a Slogan? (SMDailyJournal)
  • How About We Let SD Residents Park Free at Balboa Park? (Union-Trib)
  • USDOT Plans for Sloppy AI Takeover of Rule Making Process (ProPublica)
  • DOJ - No Worries if Your Diesel Truck Pollutes So Much Because You Installed a Bunch of Custom Crap (CBS News)
  • Related: Harvard Research links 300,000 American Deaths to Air Pollution Each Year (Inside Climate News)
  • ICE Will Try to Ruin the Super Bowl (SacBee)
  • Davis' New Bike Network Map Looks Pretty Great (Davis Enterprise)
  • Oakland Reacts to ICE (Oaklandside)
  • UCLA Requiring Registration for Ebikes, E-Scooters (Daily Bruin)
  • Laguna Beach Debating Locations for Pump Track (Voice of OC)
  • "Under the Freeway" Farmer's Market Has New Ownership (SacBee)
  • Next No Kings Protests Scheduled for 3/28 (OC Register)

More from Streetsblog California

Protests

Rides of Remembrance Planned Throughout CA to Honor Alex Pretti

Rides keep being added to honor Alex Pretti and show solidarity with the communities under assault.

January 28, 2026
Streetsblog USAHousing

A Few Legal Tweaks Could Unlock A Mother Lode of Housing Near Transit

It's time to help communities use federal financing to build housing near transit, a new bill argues.

January 27, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

Two-Item Tuesday: BART Ridership Still Climbing

Plus Caltrain and VTA prep for the Super Bowl.

January 27, 2026
Streetsblog California

Tuesday’s Headlines

Traffic returns, protests continue, Highway 1 Is...Wait a second, does that say a baby fell out of an SUV window?

January 27, 2026
Streetsblog USACities, Counties, States and Countries

What’s A Transportation Reformer’s Role In the Fight Against ICE Violence?

Migrants and protestors are being killed in the streets by ICE agents. What should transportation reform advocates do?

January 26, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoCentral Subway

Hearing Held on Extending the Central Subway

It's a big lift. But Supervisor Sauter wants SFMTA to keep it on the agenda.

January 26, 2026
