- San Francisco Traffic Congestion (KRON4)
- Traffic Deaths Drop 10% in San Jose (Local News Matters)
- Commentary: Is Vision Zero Just a Slogan? (SMDailyJournal)
- How About We Let SD Residents Park Free at Balboa Park? (Union-Trib)
- USDOT Plans for Sloppy AI Takeover of Rule Making Process (ProPublica)
- DOJ - No Worries if Your Diesel Truck Pollutes So Much Because You Installed a Bunch of Custom Crap (CBS News)
- Related: Harvard Research links 300,000 American Deaths to Air Pollution Each Year (Inside Climate News)
- ICE Will Try to Ruin the Super Bowl (SacBee)
- Davis' New Bike Network Map Looks Pretty Great (Davis Enterprise)
- Oakland Reacts to ICE (Oaklandside)
- UCLA Requiring Registration for Ebikes, E-Scooters (Daily Bruin)
- Laguna Beach Debating Locations for Pump Track (Voice of OC)
- "Under the Freeway" Farmer's Market Has New Ownership (SacBee)
- Next No Kings Protests Scheduled for 3/28 (OC Register)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
It's a big stack. Just dive in.
