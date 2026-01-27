Skip to Content
Streetsblog California

Tuesday’s Headlines

Traffic returns, protests continue, Highway 1 Is...Wait a second, does that say a baby fell out of an SUV window?

8:55 AM PST on January 27, 2026

  • Downtown Traffic is Back (SFChron)
  • Anti-ICE Demonstrations Continue (SacBee)
  • What's the Transit Plan for the Super Bowl? (NBCBayAreaSFChron)
  • More Debate on Balboa Park Parking Fees (Union-Trib)
  • Highway 1 Reopens in Big Sur, Continues Battle with Climate Change (LAT)
  • Stockton Vice-Mayor Backs Return of City Manager Following Fatal Crash (SF Gate)
  • Why Do Some Vehicles Not Need Smog Checks? (Register)
  • Transit and Safe Streets Will Increase Affordability (Governing)
  • Trump Freeze of Federal EV Funding Overturned by Courts (Electrek)
  • Mom Arrested After Baby Falls Out of SUV in Fullerton (Register)
    • There's Video (LAT)

More Headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USACities, Counties, States and Countries

What’s A Transportation Reformer’s Role In the Fight Against ICE Violence?

Migrants and protestors are being killed in the streets by ICE agents. What should transportation reform advocates do?

January 26, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoCentral Subway

Hearing Held on Extending the Central Subway

It's a big lift. But Supervisor Sauter wants SFMTA to keep it on the agenda.

January 26, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesCommunities

Eyes on the Street: 6th Street Viaduct ‘PARC’ Construction

Sixth Street PARC - Park, Arts, River & Connectivity - construction is nearly complete, and expected to finish this year.

January 26, 2026
Streetsblog California

Los Angeles Anti–Housing Law Push Escalates as Metro Board Seeks SB 79 Exemption

Metro staff warn that state law facilitating transit-oriented housing could “harm transit expansion... by galvanizing housing opponents against new light rail stations and dedicated bus lanes.”

January 26, 2026
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

People are fed up with ICE and unsafe streets.

January 26, 2026
Streetsblog USABicycling

The Talk of D.C.: Rumors Flying that Trump Admin Wants to Undo Bike Lanes in Capital

The feds appear to be mounting an argument that bike lanes cause congestion in the nation's capitol — and advocates are bracing for a fight.

January 25, 2026
