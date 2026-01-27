- Downtown Traffic is Back (SFChron)
- Anti-ICE Demonstrations Continue (SacBee)
- What's the Transit Plan for the Super Bowl? (NBCBayArea, SFChron)
- More Debate on Balboa Park Parking Fees (Union-Trib)
- Highway 1 Reopens in Big Sur, Continues Battle with Climate Change (LAT)
- Stockton Vice-Mayor Backs Return of City Manager Following Fatal Crash (SF Gate)
- Why Do Some Vehicles Not Need Smog Checks? (Register)
- Transit and Safe Streets Will Increase Affordability (Governing)
- Trump Freeze of Federal EV Funding Overturned by Courts (Electrek)
- Mom Arrested After Baby Falls Out of SUV in Fullerton (Register)
- There's Video (LAT)
Tuesday’s Headlines
Traffic returns, protests continue, Highway 1 Is...Wait a second, does that say a baby fell out of an SUV window?
What’s A Transportation Reformer’s Role In the Fight Against ICE Violence?
Migrants and protestors are being killed in the streets by ICE agents. What should transportation reform advocates do?
Hearing Held on Extending the Central Subway
It's a big lift. But Supervisor Sauter wants SFMTA to keep it on the agenda.
Eyes on the Street: 6th Street Viaduct ‘PARC’ Construction
Sixth Street PARC - Park, Arts, River & Connectivity - construction is nearly complete, and expected to finish this year.
Los Angeles Anti–Housing Law Push Escalates as Metro Board Seeks SB 79 Exemption
Metro staff warn that state law facilitating transit-oriented housing could “harm transit expansion... by galvanizing housing opponents against new light rail stations and dedicated bus lanes.”
Monday’s Headlines
People are fed up with ICE and unsafe streets.
The Talk of D.C.: Rumors Flying that Trump Admin Wants to Undo Bike Lanes in Capital
The feds appear to be mounting an argument that bike lanes cause congestion in the nation's capitol — and advocates are bracing for a fight.