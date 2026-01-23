Skip to Content
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Big stack of headlines, but the best news is that the effort to pass the Bay Area Transit measure is underway!

8:01 AM PST on January 23, 2026

Bay Area transit advocates at a 9/2025 rally for legislation to allow for a sales tax ballot measure to fund operations.

  • Campaign to Save Transit Begins in the Bay (KQED)
  • Sprawl, Car Parking, Bankrupting LA (Common Edge)
  • LA Metro Continues to Fight Homes-Near-Transit Law (LAist)
  • LA Metro Approves Subway Option for Sepulveda Pass (LAT)
  • Transit Improvements for San Mateo County (DailyJournal)
  • San Diego Completely Freaking Out Over Balboa Park Parking Meters (Union-Trib: One, Two)
  • Sacramento Considers Ban on Immigration Enforcement on City Property (SacBee)
  • ICE Kidnapping People at Traffic Stops (Fresno Bee)
  • ICE/Tariffs Killing Business in Red OC (Register)
  • Folksy Headline Announces Modern Red Light Cameras (Register)
  • EPA Plans to Stop Monitoring Auto Emissions Entirely (Grist)
  • USDOT Drops Appeal That Stops Them from Deciding Transpo. Funding Based on Immigration Rules (Urban Milwaukee)

Streetsblog Los AngelesFreeways

January 2026 Los Angeles Metro Board Round-Up: Sepulveda Rail Approved, Torrance Rail Kneecapped

Valley-Westside subway plan approved. South Bay light rail delayed significantly, perhaps indefinitely.

January 22, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoStreetsblog California

SamTrans Survey Abandons Dumbarton Rail

What happened to the possibility of using the corridor for its original purpose? Advocates need to get this project back on tracks.

January 22, 2026
Studies & Reports

UC Berkeley Report Says California Transportation Policy Is Still Built for Cars — and It’s Deepening Inequality

"An Abundance Agenda" calls for a rethink of how the state plans, funds, and measures transportation.

January 22, 2026
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: A Week Without Driving

Anna Zivarts discusses the lessons of her national campaign and yearly event with several politicians who brought it to their communities.

January 22, 2026
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

What does it take for a city to make progress on Vision Zero?

January 22, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoStreetsblog California

SPUR Talk: What Can the State Learn from HSR About doing Megaprojects Right?

It's getting done, but it's been a slog. What can the state do differently on future megaprojects to avoid so much delay and cost overrun?

January 21, 2026
