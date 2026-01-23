- Campaign to Save Transit Begins in the Bay (KQED)
- Sprawl, Car Parking, Bankrupting LA (Common Edge)
- LA Metro Continues to Fight Homes-Near-Transit Law (LAist)
- LA Metro Approves Subway Option for Sepulveda Pass (LAT)
- Transit Improvements for San Mateo County (DailyJournal)
- San Diego Completely Freaking Out Over Balboa Park Parking Meters (Union-Trib: One, Two)
- Sacramento Considers Ban on Immigration Enforcement on City Property (SacBee)
- ICE Kidnapping People at Traffic Stops (Fresno Bee)
- ICE/Tariffs Killing Business in Red OC (Register)
- Folksy Headline Announces Modern Red Light Cameras (Register)
- EPA Plans to Stop Monitoring Auto Emissions Entirely (Grist)
- USDOT Drops Appeal That Stops Them from Deciding Transpo. Funding Based on Immigration Rules (Urban Milwaukee)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Big stack of headlines, but the best news is that the effort to pass the Bay Area Transit measure is underway!
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
January 2026 Los Angeles Metro Board Round-Up: Sepulveda Rail Approved, Torrance Rail Kneecapped
Valley-Westside subway plan approved. South Bay light rail delayed significantly, perhaps indefinitely.
SamTrans Survey Abandons Dumbarton Rail
What happened to the possibility of using the corridor for its original purpose? Advocates need to get this project back on tracks.
UC Berkeley Report Says California Transportation Policy Is Still Built for Cars — and It’s Deepening Inequality
"An Abundance Agenda" calls for a rethink of how the state plans, funds, and measures transportation.
Talking Headways Podcast: A Week Without Driving
Anna Zivarts discusses the lessons of her national campaign and yearly event with several politicians who brought it to their communities.
Thursday’s Headlines
What does it take for a city to make progress on Vision Zero?
SPUR Talk: What Can the State Learn from HSR About doing Megaprojects Right?
It's getting done, but it's been a slog. What can the state do differently on future megaprojects to avoid so much delay and cost overrun?