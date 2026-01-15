- Here's How to Complain About Dangerous Roads Around Sac (Sac Bee)
- Can Feds Access License Plate Data from Cameras? (East Bay Times)
- West Hollywood Adding Green to Bike Lanes (Biking in LA)
- Thieves Caught Who Stole Copper Wire from SAC Regional Transit (SacBee)
- LA Metro Still Looking for Comments on Closing Bike Path Gap (Eastsider)
- CA Wins Prop 50 Legal Challenge, Appeal to Supremes Expected (SF Gate)
- LA County/Alameda Considering ICE-Free Zones on County Property (Berkeleyside, SaMo Next)
- Fresno "Worst City in Country" for Active Living (Fresno Bee)
- T4A "Moonshot" Budget Calls for $4.6 Trillion for Transit
- "Range Anxiety" Keeps Americans from EV's (Inside EVs)
- Watch CA Drought Recede on Digital Maps (East Bay Times)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Dangerous Roads, license plate readers, and more...
Papan Wants to Draw a Legal Line Between E-Bikes and Electric Motorbikes
Pretty sure the pictured bike should never be referred to as an e-bike.
Registration Open for CalBike Summit April 22-24
The CalBike Summit Returns!
Passenger Rail Is Headed for a Reckoning — and the First 90 Days of 2026 Will Decide It
Railfans: it's time to go full steam ahead.
Congestion Pricing: Is it Time to Try it in San Francisco?
Congestion pricing has been an unqualified success in New York (and lots of other places). Why wouldn't it work here? That was the question on a recent episode of State of the Bay on KALW.
Op/Ed: Why Affordable Housing Doesn’t Offset Vehicle Miles Traveled
Affordable, senior, and supportive housing advances critical equity and housing goals. However....
Wednesday’s Headlines
LOSSAN rail electrification, Amtrak, housing, DUI, Merced HSR station, Balboa Park(ing), offshore oil drilling, and more