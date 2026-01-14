Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

LOSSAN rail electrification, Amtrak, housing, DUI, Merced HSR station, Balboa Park(ing), offshore oil drilling, and more

9:00 AM PST on January 14, 2026

Amtrak Surfliner – photo courtesy of Amtrak

  • Rail Advocates Urge Electrification From San Diego To L.A. (KPBS)
  • Amtrak Adds 13th San Diego-L.A. Trip (CBS8)
  • Housing A Top Priority For Legislators This Year (CalMatters)
  • Legislators Look To Retool CA DUI Law (Biking in L.A.)
  • High-Speed Rail Authority Considers Another Site For Merced Station (Fresno Bee, KMPH)
  • Some Leaders Want Free Parking In Balboa Park (KPBS)
  • Santa Cruz Seeks Input On Regional Transpo Plan (SC Local)
  • San Diego Joins Coalition Against Offshore Oil Drilling (KPBS)
  • Teens Arrested For "Surfing" Atop Commuter Rail (NBC7)
  • Suspect Arrested In Deadly Chula Vista Hit-and-Run (NBC7)
  • El Cajon DUI Driver Crashes Into Parked Car (NBC7)
  • Deadly Car Crash On I-80 In Vacaville Area (CBS)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Opinion

Op/Ed: Why Affordable Housing Doesn’t Offset Vehicle Miles Traveled

Affordable, senior, and supportive housing advances critical equity and housing goals. However....

Sean Noonan
January 14, 2026
Fundraising

Thanks to All of You, Streetsblogs California, Los Angeles, and San Francisco Made Our 2025 Fundraising Goal

We did it...or, rather you did it!

January 13, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

More on the budget. Olympic buses.

January 13, 2026
Governor Newsom

First Look at the First Draft of Newsom’s Budget for the 2026-2027 Fiscal Year

"Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget—and I’ll tell you what you value," Joe Biden.

January 12, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Metro Recommends Heavy Rail Subway for Valley-Westside Sepulveda Transit Project

Ding, dong, the monorail is (nearly) dead!

January 12, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

There’s Zero Evidence Great Highway Closure Made Sunset Streets Less Safe

A professional data scientist debunks Supervisor Alan Wong's outlandish talking point.

January 12, 2026
See all posts