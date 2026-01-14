- Rail Advocates Urge Electrification From San Diego To L.A. (KPBS)
- Amtrak Adds 13th San Diego-L.A. Trip (CBS8)
- Housing A Top Priority For Legislators This Year (CalMatters)
- Legislators Look To Retool CA DUI Law (Biking in L.A.)
- High-Speed Rail Authority Considers Another Site For Merced Station (Fresno Bee, KMPH)
- Some Leaders Want Free Parking In Balboa Park (KPBS)
- Santa Cruz Seeks Input On Regional Transpo Plan (SC Local)
- San Diego Joins Coalition Against Offshore Oil Drilling (KPBS)
- Teens Arrested For "Surfing" Atop Commuter Rail (NBC7)
- Suspect Arrested In Deadly Chula Vista Hit-and-Run (NBC7)
- El Cajon DUI Driver Crashes Into Parked Car (NBC7)
- Deadly Car Crash On I-80 In Vacaville Area (CBS)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
LOSSAN rail electrification, Amtrak, housing, DUI, Merced HSR station, Balboa Park(ing), offshore oil drilling, and more
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Op/Ed: Why Affordable Housing Doesn’t Offset Vehicle Miles Traveled
Affordable, senior, and supportive housing advances critical equity and housing goals. However....
Thanks to All of You, Streetsblogs California, Los Angeles, and San Francisco Made Our 2025 Fundraising Goal
We did it...or, rather you did it!
Tuesday’s Headlines
More on the budget. Olympic buses.
First Look at the First Draft of Newsom’s Budget for the 2026-2027 Fiscal Year
"Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget—and I’ll tell you what you value," Joe Biden.
Metro Recommends Heavy Rail Subway for Valley-Westside Sepulveda Transit Project
Ding, dong, the monorail is (nearly) dead!
There’s Zero Evidence Great Highway Closure Made Sunset Streets Less Safe
A professional data scientist debunks Supervisor Alan Wong's outlandish talking point.