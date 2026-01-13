- State Analysts Raise Questions on Newsom's Budget (SacBee)
- Metro Scales Back Olympics Bus Plans: 2,700 to 1,747 (Alissa Walker Bluesky)
- SF Supe Having Trouble Getting Signatures on Sunset Dunes-Killing Leg. (SFStandard)
- Muni's 'Slow Ride to Recovery' (theFrisc)
- Folsom Rebuilding City's Bike Park (Folsom Times)
- Trail to Park Ready in Fullerton (OC Reg)
- USDOT Awarded $1 billion for More than 500 Safety Projects, w/o Equity and Environmental Justice from Criteria (Smart Cities Dive)
- Sen. Cortese Wants to Streamline HSR Building Process (Politico Pro)
- Uber and Lyft Drivers Protesting Waymos in Bay (WaPo)
- Gas Prices Falling (Fresno Bee)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
More on the budget. Olympic buses.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Thanks to All of You, Streetsblogs California, Los Angeles, and San Francisco Made Our 2025 Fundraising Goal
We did it...or, rather you did it!
First Look at the First Draft of Newsom’s Budget for the 2026-2027 Fiscal Year
"Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget—and I’ll tell you what you value," Joe Biden.
Metro Recommends Heavy Rail Subway for Valley-Westside Sepulveda Transit Project
Ding, dong, the monorail is (nearly) dead!
There’s Zero Evidence Great Highway Closure Made Sunset Streets Less Safe
A professional data scientist debunks Supervisor Alan Wong's outlandish talking point.
Monday’s Headlines
Fresnoland Recaps Arguments in Hwy. 99 Case, ICE Protests and Abductions, Rail in LA and the Bay and more...
When the Government Says You’re ‘Weaponizing’ Your Car
Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers have been brutalizing and killing people who they perceive as threats. Is mass automobility multiplying their pretext to do it?