Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

More on the budget. Olympic buses.

10:58 AM PST on January 13, 2026

  • State Analysts Raise Questions on Newsom's Budget (SacBee)
  • Metro Scales Back Olympics Bus Plans: 2,700 to 1,747 (Alissa Walker Bluesky)
  • SF Supe Having Trouble Getting Signatures on Sunset Dunes-Killing Leg. (SFStandard)
  • Muni's 'Slow Ride to Recovery' (theFrisc)
  • Folsom Rebuilding City's Bike Park (Folsom Times)
  • Trail to Park Ready in Fullerton (OC Reg)
  • USDOT Awarded $1 billion for More than 500 Safety Projects, w/o Equity and Environmental Justice from Criteria (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Sen. Cortese Wants to Streamline HSR Building Process (Politico Pro)
  • Uber and Lyft Drivers Protesting Waymos in Bay (WaPo)
  • Gas Prices Falling (Fresno Bee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF

More from Streetsblog California

Fundraising

Thanks to All of You, Streetsblogs California, Los Angeles, and San Francisco Made Our 2025 Fundraising Goal

We did it...or, rather you did it!

January 13, 2026
Governor Newsom

First Look at the First Draft of Newsom’s Budget for the 2026-2027 Fiscal Year

"Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget—and I’ll tell you what you value," Joe Biden.

January 12, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Metro Recommends Heavy Rail Subway for Valley-Westside Sepulveda Transit Project

Ding, dong, the monorail is (nearly) dead!

January 12, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

There’s Zero Evidence Great Highway Closure Made Sunset Streets Less Safe

A professional data scientist debunks Supervisor Alan Wong's outlandish talking point.

January 12, 2026
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

Fresnoland Recaps Arguments in Hwy. 99 Case, ICE Protests and Abductions, Rail in LA and the Bay and more...

January 12, 2026
Streetsblog USAEnforcement

When the Government Says You’re ‘Weaponizing’ Your Car

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers have been brutalizing and killing people who they perceive as threats. Is mass automobility multiplying their pretext to do it?

January 11, 2026
