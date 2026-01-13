Thanks to All of You, Streetsblogs California, Los Angeles, and San Francisco Made Our 2025 Fundraising Goal

Thanks to you, Streetsblog in California closed out the year by hitting — and surpassing — our $20,000 end-of-year fundraising goal. At a moment when independent journalism is under pressure and transportation policy is more consequential than ever, that support matters enormously.

Whether you were the family that donated $5,000 or the person who donated $.99 you have my sincerest and warmest thanks from the bottom of my heart. 2026 will be my 20th year affiliated with a Streetsblog. I didn't start thinking that this would be my life's work, but thanks to all of the feedback, clicks, donations and everything else, these years have been incredibly meaningful.

So thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

Because of you, Streetsblog enters the new year on solid footing. These funds help us keep showing up at city council meetings, planning commission hearings, courtrooms, and community forums. They allow us to report deeply on traffic violence, climate impacts, transit funding, housing, and the ways infrastructure decisions shape daily life. They also help us push back against narratives that frame road deaths as inevitable, or equity as optional.

Reaching this goal is especially meaningful because it reflects a growing understanding that transportation journalism is not niche — it’s foundational. How we move determines who has access to jobs, schools, healthcare, and safety. It determines who breathes clean air and who bears the burden of pollution. And it determines whether our streets are places for community or corridors for harm.

Starting the year on solid footing also means we can focus not just on maintaining our current operations, but continuing with the short-video expansions for Streetsblog Los Angeles and Streetsblog California AND work on expanding coverage in the Bay Area.

Thank you again for all your support. If you're reading this and thinking you missed out on making a donation in 2025, you can always make a donation by clicking here or joining us on Patreon.