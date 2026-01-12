- Recap of Arguments In Caltrans Highway 99 Case in Fresno (Fresnoland)
- Metro Staff Recommend Heavy Rail Sepulveda Alternative, Over Monorail (SoCal Transiteer, Daily Bruin, Urbanize)
- ICE Protests Continue Through Weekend (SacBee, Fresno Bee, KCRA, Fox 11)
- ICE Abductions In Downey (Downey Patriot, KABC)
- Truck Used as Weapon at Protest in Westwood Against Iranian Gov. (LAT)
- L.A. City Has Repaired 2,400 Potholes Lately (Daily News, Mayor Bass press release)
- SMART Tax Renewal Progresses (MarinIJ)
- More on End of CAHSR Lawsuit (Railway News)
- Larchmont Bike Corral Enters "Second Decade" of Service (Larchmont Buzz)
- AG Bonta Passes on Governor's Race (SacBee)
- Enforcing Green Policies Makes Them Less Popular (Grist)
- Scientists Race to Save Data from Trump (E&E News)
Streetsblog California
Monday’s Headlines
Fresnoland Recaps Arguments in Hwy. 99 Case, ICE Protests and Abductions, Rail in LA and the Bay and more...
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
First Look at the First Draft of Newsom’s Budget for the 2026-2027 Fiscal Year
"Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget—and I’ll tell you what you value," Joe Biden.
When the Government Says You’re ‘Weaponizing’ Your Car
Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers have been brutalizing and killing people who they perceive as threats. Is mass automobility multiplying their pretext to do it?
Advocates Move to Save Oakland’s Parking Enforcement
An unscrupulous maneuver to transfer control of parking enforcement could have serious implications for safe streets.
The Week in Short Video
Rain gardens, bikes on trains, Uber on the ballot, Changes at CA High-Speed Rail, and reactions to ICE.
SGV Connect 145: Phoenix Tso of L.A. Public Press and the Altadena Fires
Struggles are plenty: insurance claims, fire remediation, lost income, lost neighbors and customers, and real estate development.