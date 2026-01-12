Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines

Fresnoland Recaps Arguments in Hwy. 99 Case, ICE Protests and Abductions, Rail in LA and the Bay and more...

10:05 AM PST on January 12, 2026

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF

More from Streetsblog California

Governor Newsom

First Look at the First Draft of Newsom’s Budget for the 2026-2027 Fiscal Year

"Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget—and I’ll tell you what you value," Joe Biden.

January 12, 2026
Streetsblog USAEnforcement

When the Government Says You’re ‘Weaponizing’ Your Car

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers have been brutalizing and killing people who they perceive as threats. Is mass automobility multiplying their pretext to do it?

January 11, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoParking

Advocates Move to Save Oakland’s Parking Enforcement

An unscrupulous maneuver to transfer control of parking enforcement could have serious implications for safe streets.

January 9, 2026
Streetsblog California

The Week in Short Video

Rain gardens, bikes on trains, Uber on the ballot, Changes at CA High-Speed Rail, and reactions to ICE.

January 9, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Connect 145: Phoenix Tso of L.A. Public Press and the Altadena Fires

Struggles are plenty: insurance claims, fire remediation, lost income, lost neighbors and customers, and real estate development.

January 9, 2026
Governor Newsom

Excerpts on Transportation and Livability from Governor Newsom’s State of the State

Here are the highlights

January 9, 2026
