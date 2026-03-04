- Black Pedestrians Disproportionately Killed in Sacramento (Sac Observer)
- Cars Killing Animals at Record Pace (LA Reported)
- More on HSR Plan to Shave $2 Billion (Fresno Bee)
- Alameda Mayor: Safe Streets Good for Everyone (East Bay Times)
- 3 Dead Pedestrians in SF This Year, Advocates Say It's Just the Start (SF Chron)
- SaMo Forgets Daylighting Paint After Fixing Storm Drains (Next)
- 3/4 of Americans Think New Cars Are Unaffordable (Jalopnik)
- The LA "Marathon Crash" Is a Great, Free, Unofficial Bike Race (LAist)
- Transit Hacks for OC to LAX and Back (OC Register)
- Cops Spending Time Helping Confused Waymos (SF Gate)
- E-bike Incentives Shift to More Equitable Point of Sale Discount (Transportation Research and Education Center)
- Dems. Still Trying to Figure Out Governor Primary (Daily News)
- Gas Prices Rising (SF Chron, Union-Trib)
- Can I Break the Law if There Are No Witnesses? (SacBee)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Is there more news happening these days, or am I getting better at finding it?
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
StreetSmart 14.1 – What to look for from the 2026 Legislature
Our first nearly-comprehensive look at what is, and isn't, moving.
Three Theories About Why U.S. Car Crash Deaths Are Plummeting
Car crash deaths are down by 12 percent, a top group estimates — but why?
Dear Trump: the Future Belongs to the Efficient
Trump abandoned climate protection goals claiming that cheap fossil fuel helps consumers and the economy. A mobility-focused analysis shows that he is wrong: resource efficiency is the key to health, economic success and happiness.
New Draft CA High-Speed Rail Business Plan is LESS Costly than the 2022 Plan
Want a chance to really weigh-in on CAHSRA planning? Here's your once-every-four-years-chance.
Call to Action: Family Demands Justice for the Four Lives Taken at West Portal
The relatives of the family killed two years ago in West Portal by a reckless driver want the travesty to stop.
SGV Connect 146: What’s Next for the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority
CEO Habib Balian joins SGV Connect to discuss the A Line’s steady ridership, transit-oriented development along the corridor, and the shift to a new delivery model for the long-anticipated Claremont extension.