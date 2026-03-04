Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Is there more news happening these days, or am I getting better at finding it?

8:00 AM PST on March 4, 2026

Photo: Bradley Ewing

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

StreetSmart

StreetSmart 14.1 – What to look for from the 2026 Legislature

Our first nearly-comprehensive look at what is, and isn't, moving.

March 4, 2026
Streetsblog USAEnforcement

Three Theories About Why U.S. Car Crash Deaths Are Plummeting

Car crash deaths are down by 12 percent, a top group estimates — but why?

March 4, 2026
Streetsblog USAMobility Justice

Dear Trump: the Future Belongs to the Efficient

Trump abandoned climate protection goals claiming that cheap fossil fuel helps consumers and the economy. A mobility-focused analysis shows that he is wrong: resource efficiency is the key to health, economic success and happiness.

March 3, 2026
Streetsblog California

New Draft CA High-Speed Rail Business Plan is LESS Costly than the 2022 Plan

Want a chance to really weigh-in on CAHSRA planning? Here's your once-every-four-years-chance.

March 3, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoWest Portal

Call to Action: Family Demands Justice for the Four Lives Taken at West Portal

The relatives of the family killed two years ago in West Portal by a reckless driver want the travesty to stop.

March 3, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Connect 146: What’s Next for the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority

CEO Habib Balian joins SGV Connect to discuss the A Line’s steady ridership, transit-oriented development along the corridor, and the shift to a new delivery model for the long-anticipated Claremont extension.

March 3, 2026
See all posts