Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

We're back from break! - BTW, we're not publishing on Friday so Damien can travel.

9:52 AM PST on November 12, 2025

  • "Can I Roll Through a Stop Sign If Nobody Is There"...In a Car (SacBee)
    • NO! I Can't Believe I Have to Answer That
  • CA's TOD Strategy to Fight Sprawl Is Good (Governing)
  • Sprawl and High Speed Rail in Fresno (SFGate)
  • LAX PeopleMover Opening Pushed Back To Late 2026 (Biz Journal)
  • Survivors of Eaton Fire Can Register for Free LA Metro for Life (Pasadena Now)
  • Some Urban Density in Sausalito? (SFChron)
  • Long Beach Breaks Ground on LA River Path (LAist, LB Post)
  • Waymo Robotaxis Will Drive On Freeways (NBC)
  • Clovis Uses Eminent Domain for Widening (Fresno Bee)
  • U.S. Is One of the Easiest Countries to Get a Driver's License (Jalopnik)
  • Big Rainstorm Coming Tomorrow (OC Register)
  • We're Cooked (The Ecologist)

