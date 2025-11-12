- "Can I Roll Through a Stop Sign If Nobody Is There"...In a Car (SacBee)
- NO! I Can't Believe I Have to Answer That
- CA's TOD Strategy to Fight Sprawl Is Good (Governing)
- Sprawl and High Speed Rail in Fresno (SFGate)
- LAX PeopleMover Opening Pushed Back To Late 2026 (Biz Journal)
- Survivors of Eaton Fire Can Register for Free LA Metro for Life (Pasadena Now)
- Some Urban Density in Sausalito? (SFChron)
- Long Beach Breaks Ground on LA River Path (LAist, LB Post)
- Waymo Robotaxis Will Drive On Freeways (NBC)
- Clovis Uses Eminent Domain for Widening (Fresno Bee)
- U.S. Is One of the Easiest Countries to Get a Driver's License (Jalopnik)
- Big Rainstorm Coming Tomorrow (OC Register)
- We're Cooked (The Ecologist)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
We're back from break! - BTW, we're not publishing on Friday so Damien can travel.
House T&I Chair Vows ‘No Money for Bikes or Walking’ in Fed Transportation Bill
The outlook for active transportation won't be good if advocates don't stand up.
Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Anniversary Ride: a Bittersweet Celebration
The mood was festive. But the loss of the lane during the week weighed heavily on advocates.
Veteran’s Day Weekend Headlines
Streetsblog CAL will be off the rest of today and tomorrow.
Advocates Respond to Mayor Lurie’s District 4 Pick Beya Alcaraz
Mayor's choice to replace Engardio is a newcomer. What will this mean for the future of Sunset Dunes?
CalBike Demands Statewide Permanent Fund for E-Bikes
The first step is for the state to admit it's trying to end the program. The second step should be making a better program.
The Week in Short Videos
Walking future subways stops, election mail-in voter alert, and Helsinki....err Metro smart bathrooms.