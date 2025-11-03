- Bay Area Advocates Gear Up for Transit-Funding Signature Campaign (SJSpotLight)
- The Paper That Best Covered the State E-Bike @)#**% Weighs In (Union-Trib via Biking in L.A.)
- More on Moving E-Bike Subsidy to Cars (EastBayTimes)
- San Diego Not Making Progress on V0 (SD 10)
- Brand New 101 Widening is Already Floundering (SFChron)
- Pasadena Looks To Retool Its Bike Laws (Pasadena Now)
- San Diego Will See Hundreds of EV Chargers at Libraries (Union-Trib)
- How To Take Transit To Dodgers Parade (The Source, KTLA, NBC4)
- Is Public Sentiment Turning Back Against the Car? (Grist)
- Climate Change Kills Millions of Americans Every Year (Time)
- Illinois Comes Through for Transit (CBS News, NPR, Axios)
- Prop. 50 May Just Be the Tip of the Iceberg (SacBee)
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
A lot of updates on stories we've been covering: E-bike incentives, Bay Area transit funding, Vision Zero, Prop. 50 and more...
