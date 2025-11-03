Skip to Content
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

A lot of updates on stories we've been covering: E-bike incentives, Bay Area transit funding, Vision Zero, Prop. 50 and more...

10:58 AM PST on November 3, 2025

  • Bay Area Advocates Gear Up for Transit-Funding Signature Campaign (SJSpotLight)
  • The Paper That Best Covered the State E-Bike @)#**% Weighs In (Union-Trib via Biking in L.A.)
  • More on Moving E-Bike Subsidy to Cars (EastBayTimes)
  • San Diego Not Making Progress on V0 (SD 10)
  • Brand New 101 Widening is Already Floundering (SFChron)
  • Pasadena Looks To Retool Its Bike Laws (Pasadena Now)
  • San Diego Will See Hundreds of EV Chargers at Libraries (Union-Trib)
  • How To Take Transit To Dodgers Parade (The SourceKTLANBC4)
  • Is Public Sentiment Turning Back Against the Car? (Grist)
  • Climate Change Kills Millions of Americans Every Year (Time)
  • Illinois Comes Through for Transit (CBS NewsNPRAxios)
  • Prop. 50 May Just Be the Tip of the Iceberg (SacBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Streetsblog California

Election PSA – Live Outside of the Bay, LA, OC, or SD? Make a Plan to Vote in Person if that Ballot Isn’t Already in the Mail

Don't let the feds monkey with our elections...

November 3, 2025
Streetsblog USAElectric Bikes

PART I: The E-Bike ‘Problem’ is an E-Moto Problem

PeopleForBikes separates fact from fiction to protect the future of e-bikes in America in this new series. This is Part I.

November 2, 2025
Video

The Week in Short Video at SBCAL/SBLA

The ultimate diva crosswalk, high-speed rail, and how to avoid election hijinks

October 31, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Two Weeks After Anniversary of Fatal Malibu Crash, City Could Reject PCH Safety Improvements

After writing two weeks ago about Malibu trying to do right after a fatal crash, and covering their efforts to put speed cameras on the PCH for years, I feel like I'm in an alternate reality.

October 31, 2025
State E-bike Incentives

Letter to the Editor: The Injustice of Moving E-Bike Funds to Clean Cars 4 All

More on yesterday's disappointing news.

October 31, 2025
Headlines

Friday’s Spooky Headlines

The AI Is Coming...So Is Mad Max?

October 31, 2025
