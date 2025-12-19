Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

A lot of highway news in today's stack, with some sadder news about the San Diego $100 billion transit plan.

8:00 AM PST on December 19, 2025

San Diego Trolley. Image by Roman Eugeniusz via Wikipedia

  • SD's $100 Billion Transit Plan Gets Less and Less Ambitious (Union-Trib)
  • LA Drops $1.5 Billion to Make Airport Traffic Worse (LAT)
  • I-80 Express Lanes Working Between SF/Central Valley (SF Gate)
  • County Keeps Options Open for New Road in El Dorado County (SacBee)
  • SF Plans Removal of "Ugly, Useless" Ped. Bridge (SFGate)
  • States Sue Trump Over Canceled EV Charger Program (E&E News; paywall)
  • 80% of Homebuyers Want Walkable Neighborhoods (CNU Public Square)
  • "Ford Mustang Theme Park" Opens in LA (LAT)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Transit Operating Costs

Transit Provider and COG Could Be Headed to Court Over State Transit Funds in San Joaquin Valley

A wholly unique transit funding fight is taking place in the San Joaquin Valley.

December 19, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoVision Zero

Open Letter: Mayor Lurie, Here are Six Suggested Projects to go with your Safety Directive

Resolutions are nice. But if you want to make a safe, 'transit first' city, here are a few projects to start with...

December 18, 2025
Streetsblog Los Angelespolicing

They Came to Mourn. LAPD Came in Force. Now Two Men Could Face Serious Consequences Because LAPD Won’t Acknowledge They Were Wrong.

The July 7 vigil for Kenny Hall had been peaceful until LAPD arrived and began pushing people around. When peacemaker Shamond "Lil AD" Bennett tried to intervene and de-escalate LAPD, officer Evan Mott assaulted him. When Dontreal Washington protested, officers punched him in the face. Then LAPD arrested them both.

December 18, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Fighting to Win

Carter Lavin talks with Jeff Wood about the necessity of messy politics in obtaining street safety.

December 18, 2025
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Smart move by Lime, great news for Bike L.A.

December 18, 2025
Streetsblog USAAdvocacy

Study: More Protected Bike Lanes = More Micromobility Users

This ought to silence doubters who claim that no one's using that shiny new cycle track.

December 17, 2025
See all posts