Friday’s Headlines

They Came to Mourn. LAPD Came in Force. Now Two Men Could Face Serious Consequences Because LAPD Won’t Acknowledge They Were Wrong.

The July 7 vigil for Kenny Hall had been peaceful until LAPD arrived and began pushing people around. When peacemaker Shamond "Lil AD" Bennett tried to intervene and de-escalate LAPD, officer Evan Mott assaulted him. When Dontreal Washington protested, officers punched him in the face. Then LAPD arrested them both.