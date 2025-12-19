- SD's $100 Billion Transit Plan Gets Less and Less Ambitious (Union-Trib)
- LA Drops $1.5 Billion to Make Airport Traffic Worse (LAT)
- I-80 Express Lanes Working Between SF/Central Valley (SF Gate)
- County Keeps Options Open for New Road in El Dorado County (SacBee)
- SF Plans Removal of "Ugly, Useless" Ped. Bridge (SFGate)
- States Sue Trump Over Canceled EV Charger Program (E&E News; paywall)
- 80% of Homebuyers Want Walkable Neighborhoods (CNU Public Square)
- "Ford Mustang Theme Park" Opens in LA (LAT)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
A lot of highway news in today's stack, with some sadder news about the San Diego $100 billion transit plan.
A wholly unique transit funding fight is taking place in the San Joaquin Valley.
Resolutions are nice. But if you want to make a safe, 'transit first' city, here are a few projects to start with...
They Came to Mourn. LAPD Came in Force. Now Two Men Could Face Serious Consequences Because LAPD Won’t Acknowledge They Were Wrong.
The July 7 vigil for Kenny Hall had been peaceful until LAPD arrived and began pushing people around. When peacemaker Shamond "Lil AD" Bennett tried to intervene and de-escalate LAPD, officer Evan Mott assaulted him. When Dontreal Washington protested, officers punched him in the face. Then LAPD arrested them both.
Carter Lavin talks with Jeff Wood about the necessity of messy politics in obtaining street safety.
Smart move by Lime, great news for Bike L.A.
This ought to silence doubters who claim that no one's using that shiny new cycle track.