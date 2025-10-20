California Rallies for No Kings

The public square is the lifeblood of protest movements—a physical stage where democracy becomes visible. Streets, plazas, parks, and sidewalks give people a place to gather, speak, and be seen, transforming individual frustration into collective action.

Last weekend marked the second No Kings Protest, as hundreds of thousands of Californians across hundreds of cities took to the streets to protest the Trump Administration's ongoing efforts to dismantle democracy, weaponize the judiciary, militarize our cities and public spaces, defund critical infrastructure projects, make our air dirtier, engage in extrajudicial killings, and terrorize, profile, kidnap, arrest, and deport immigrants of color, just to name a few.

And unlike Elon Musk sponsored political rallies where he hands out checks like a cartoon villain posing as a game show host, nobody got paid for this.

Many at the rallies also voiced support for California Proposition 50. The measure aims to reform how congressional and legislative districts are drawn, countering gerrymandering efforts in other states. Efforts are underway in Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina for a "mid-decade" redistricting designed to hand more power to the Republican party while disenfranchising religious and ethnic minorities. Prop 50 is an effort to counter that effort, but unlike the anti-democratic efforts in other states relies on the public to approve redistricting, not state legislators and the governor. If you didn't already know, Streetsblog California has endorsed Prop. 50.

From Crescent City in the north to border cities like San Diego, No Kings Day was a major success in California. Below are some highlights from this weekend’s coverage:

The Redwood Voice covered the northernmost rally on Facebook. They're a weekly paper, so we'll include their article in "Today's Headlines" when it posts.

Moving south to Sacramento, nearly 7,000 people rallied on the steps of the Capitol. Despite the location, speeches were delivered mostly by activists, although Congressmember Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) exhorted her colleagues to speak out against the actions of the Trump Administration.

Cities across the Bay Area held their own events: San Francisco (50,000), Oakland (10,000), and San Jose (15,000) drew headlines, while smaller gatherings in Berkeley (1,000) and along El Camino Real from Palo Alto through Mountain View to Sunnyvale showed the movement’s reach.

A vintage car honks as it passes No Kings Day protesters at the intersection of El Camino Real and Castro Street in Mountain View, Calif., on October 18, 2025. (Anna Hoch-Kenney/ Peninsula Press)

In the Central Valley, major turnouts included Fresno (7,000), Clovis (2,000), and Bakersfield (over 1,000).

Across Los Angeles County, dozens of rallies took place. Some reports put downtown Los Angeles attendance as high as 200,000, which would make it the largest in the state—though official estimates were considerably lower.

Peeking behind the Orange Curtain, Santa Ana (12,000), Huntington Beach ("several thousand"), and Anaheim (15,000) held events rivaling larger cities—complete with some of the best signs of the day.

And finally, not even the threat of errant ordinance on the freeway into town could deter San Diego, which may have hosted the state’s largest rally, with official estimates around 60,000 participants.