- More on Transit Measure (Berkeleyside)
- More on Caltrain Getting Money for Returning Power to Grid (MountainViewVoice)
- San Diego Thinks It's Got a Plan To Fix Major Infrastructure (Union-Trib)
- Government Shutdown in Week 3 (SacBee)
- Temporary Closures for Sacramento Ironman (SacBee)
- Strongman Threatens Missile Strike During Political Protest (LAT)
- Marines Say Missile Strike No Biggee (OC Register)
- Strongman Threatens Olympic Games (Daily News)
- Cars Are Becoming More and More of a Financial Burden (CNBC)
- We're Screwed When EPA Stops Regulating Tailpipe Emissions (Politico Pro; paywall)
Thursday’s Headlines
As California works on transit funding, Trump accelerates the war on CA.
Commentary: The Horrifying Sound of Traffic Violence
Bernal residents could have woken to the sound of a reckless driver crashing into concrete. Instead, another man is dead in a city that isn't yet serious about Vision Zero.
Metro To Open D Line Subway Extension By March 2026
The 4-mile Metro D Line Extension Section 1 will extend from Wilshire/Western in Koreatown to La Cienega/Wilshire in Beverly Hills.
Trump’s Electrification, Transit, and Active Transportation Cuts are Short-Sighted: Report
EV infrastructure is far more valuable to the nation's prosperity and jobs market than the White House believes, according to a new report.
Wednesday’s Headlines
Headlines are dominated by red lights and Trump.
The Audacious Idea to Connect America With Trails Is More Necessary Now Than Ever
Seattle's bike blogger takes a ride on some of Washington's best rail trails — and makes the case for extending the "Great American Rail Trail" across the country.
What was signed: More Cameras, Faster Builds for Transit/Bike/Ped, More Time for Breathalyzers after DUI’s
He may have waited to the last second, but the Governor made some big news and made big promises yesterday.