Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

As California works on transit funding, Trump accelerates the war on CA.

9:34 AM PDT on October 16, 2025

San Diego Trolley. Image by Roman Eugeniusz via Wikipedia

  • More on Transit Measure (Berkeleyside)
  • More on Caltrain Getting Money for Returning Power to Grid (MountainViewVoice)
  • San Diego Thinks It's Got a Plan To Fix Major Infrastructure (Union-Trib)
  • Government Shutdown in Week 3 (SacBee)
  • Temporary Closures for Sacramento Ironman (SacBee)
  • Strongman Threatens Missile Strike During Political Protest (LAT)
  • Marines Say Missile Strike No Biggee (OC Register)
  • Strongman Threatens Olympic Games (Daily News)
  • Cars Are Becoming More and More of a Financial Burden (CNBC)
  • We're Screwed When EPA Stops Regulating Tailpipe Emissions (Politico Pro; paywall)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Streetsblog San FranciscoVision Zero

Commentary: The Horrifying Sound of Traffic Violence

Bernal residents could have woken to the sound of a reckless driver crashing into concrete. Instead, another man is dead in a city that isn't yet serious about Vision Zero.

October 15, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Metro To Open D Line Subway Extension By March 2026

The 4-mile Metro D Line Extension Section 1 will extend from Wilshire/Western in Koreatown to La Cienega/Wilshire in Beverly Hills.

October 15, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Trump’s Electrification, Transit, and Active Transportation Cuts are Short-Sighted: Report

EV infrastructure is far more valuable to the nation's prosperity and jobs market than the White House believes, according to a new report.

October 15, 2025
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Headlines are dominated by red lights and Trump.

October 15, 2025
Streetsblog USARail

The Audacious Idea to Connect America With Trails Is More Necessary Now Than Ever

Seattle's bike blogger takes a ride on some of Washington's best rail trails — and makes the case for extending the "Great American Rail Trail" across the country.

October 14, 2025
Streetsblog California

What was signed: More Cameras, Faster Builds for Transit/Bike/Ped, More Time for Breathalyzers after DUI’s

He may have waited to the last second, but the Governor made some big news and made big promises yesterday.

October 14, 2025
