Newsom Signs Legislation to Streamline Student and Staff Housing at California Community Colleges

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 648, legislation aimed at making it easier for California’s community colleges to build housing for students, faculty, and staff. The bill, authored by Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Santa Monica) and sponsored by Santa Monica College, Abundant Housing L.A., the Student Homes Coalition, and the Los Angeles Community College District, gives community college districts the same authority the University of California and California State University systems already have to construct housing on land they own or lease.

Supporters say it will help address California’s ongoing housing crisis by creating new affordable units and freeing up housing stock in surrounding communities. AB 648 takes effect on January 1, 2026.

“This law will address housing insecurity for our community college students and staff and help prevent homelessness,” Zbur said in a statement. “California’s community college students face some of the highest rates of housing insecurity and homelessness in the state. By eliminating barriers to construction, California is taking another bold step toward tackling our affordable housing crisis.”

What It Does

More specifically, AB 648:

Expands Building Authority – Community college districts can now construct housing for students, faculty, and staff on property they own or lease, just as they already do for classrooms and other educational facilities.

Overrides Local Zoning Barriers – The bill allows housing to be built without being blocked by local zoning laws, similar to existing rules for UC and CSU campuses. This means local zoning that would otherwise prohibit housing (for example, industrial or commercial zoning) won’t automatically stop these projects.

Defines Eligible Areas for Development – Districts can build housing on property located within a half-mile radius of their main campus or a satellite campus.

Maintains Local Collaboration Requirements – Even though local zoning restrictions no longer apply, districts must still consult with local planning departments and comply with other applicable local regulations (such as environmental or building safety rules).

Why It’s Needed

Housing insecurity is widespread among community college students. A 2024 report by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office found that more than half of the state’s nearly two million community college students struggled with housing insecurity in 2023, and roughly one in four experienced homelessness. A separate Basic Needs Survey conducted across 88 campuses found similar results.

Until now, community colleges lacked the authority to build housing regardless of local zoning laws—a power the UC and CSU systems have long held. Under AB 648, community colleges can now develop housing on property they own or lease within a half-mile of a main or satellite campus. Schools will still be required to comply with local regulations and consult with planning departments, but they will no longer face the same bureaucratic hurdles that have blocked past efforts.

Zbur and supporters framed the bill as both a housing and education measure, saying it will help students focus on their studies and staff on their work—without the constant stress of finding a place to live.

“For far too long, thousands of California’s Community College students have been coming into class after having slept in their car, in a shelter, or on the street,” said Kate Rodgers, Co-Chair of the Student HOMES Coalition.

“Our state and local policies have failed to address the housing crisis at CCCs, even as nearly 1 in 4 students experience homelessness each year. AB 648 will change that. This critical legislation will enable community colleges to better support their students’ housing needs, setting them up for academic success and long-term financial stability.”

Santa Monica College

In 2022, Santa Monica voters passed Measure SMC, a $375 million bond for Santa Monica College (SMC). The measure funds capital improvement projects at the college, including classroom upgrades, technology, and affordable student housing. Last year, the college a submitted a “capital outlay and budget request” to build a new affordable housing complex on its Bundy Campus. The proposed project would provide housing for 291 low-income students. The facility is planned to be about 45,754 assignable square feet, or roughly 68,433 square feet in total. The estimated cost of the project is $67.8 million, with approximately $51 million requested in state funding.

Originally, the project was going to be a partnership with UCLA, but the Bruins pulled out citing budget constraints in the Donald Trump era earlier this year.

The need is great, a 2022 survey of SMC students showed that 6,950 would qualify for affordable housing should the campus be able to provide it, to say nothing of faculty and staff.

With AB 648 going into effect in January 2026, it may help SMC accelerate the Bundy Campus housing plan by simplifying authority to build housing on property they own or lease. SMC is currently seeking commitments for state funding before it will release a full timeline for development.