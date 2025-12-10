- YIMBY Group Threatens To Sue Over CA Suspending Duplex Law In Fire Recovery Areas (Politico)
- Caltrans Holds Meeting on SR 52 Widening (Union-Trib)
- Sac PD Open Office for Bike Police Near Downtown (SacBee)
- More SF Muni Tax Proposal Breakdown (SFChron)
- More On LAPD Cuffing Crosswalk Volunteer (LAist, Spectrum1, Daily Breeze)
- Delayed Safer Streets Project Coming To Griffith Park (Eastsider)
- "Mission Possible" Says CAHSRA CEO (International Railway Journal)
- Bike or Transit to Levi's Stadium? (MercNews)
- AV's Better Than Human Drivers, But Won't Get Us to V0 (Love of Place)
- Judge Says Trump Must Pull Guard from LA (OC Register)
- Dem. Bill in US House Would Allocate $50 Million for "Transit Security" (The Center Square)
- Federal Cuts Close Fresno Housing Project (Fresno Bee)
- Woman Gives Birth in a Waymo (SFChron)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
YIMBYs, and Widenings, and Bike Cops, oh my!
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Caught on Video: AC Transit Operator Appears to Assault Cyclist
Bus driver uses bike lane on Foothill to queue jump slow-moving traffic, tailgates and honks at a cyclist in the bike lane, then nearly runs him over.
Report: Speed Camera Programs Working in San Francisco, Floundering in Bureaucracy in L.A.
Great progress and success in the Bay Area, while So Cal lags
SGV Connect Podcast: Leave Us Your Questions for Our December 15 AMA with Foothill Transit’s Felicia Friesema
We're back with another end-of-year ask-me-anything.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Only one headline about how LA is actively undermining safety today.
Opinion: Sean Duffy’s ‘Golden Age’ of Dangerous Streets
Sean Duffy is calling for a "golden age" of civility in American travel. He should start by ending barbaric policies that get people killed on the ground and in the skies.
Advocates Rally for Full and Fair Muni Funding
'Muni Now, Muni Forver,' advocates and electeds gear up to support improved Muni service.