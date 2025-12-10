Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

YIMBYs, and Widenings, and Bike Cops, oh my!

9:29 AM PST on December 10, 2025

Streetsblog San FranciscoPublic Transportation

Caught on Video: AC Transit Operator Appears to Assault Cyclist

Bus driver uses bike lane on Foothill to queue jump slow-moving traffic, tailgates and honks at a cyclist in the bike lane, then nearly runs him over.

December 9, 2025
Speed Camera

Report: Speed Camera Programs Working in San Francisco, Floundering in Bureaucracy in L.A.

Great progress and success in the Bay Area, while So Cal lags

December 9, 2025
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Only one headline about how LA is actively undermining safety today.

December 9, 2025
Streetsblog USASafety

Opinion: Sean Duffy’s ‘Golden Age’ of Dangerous Streets

Sean Duffy is calling for a "golden age" of civility in American travel. He should start by ending barbaric policies that get people killed on the ground and in the skies.

December 8, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGovernment Organizations

Advocates Rally for Full and Fair Muni Funding

'Muni Now, Muni Forver,' advocates and electeds gear up to support improved Muni service.

December 8, 2025
