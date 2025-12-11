- Newsom Announces $1.1 Billion Investment in Zero-Emission Transit (SCV News)
- Fight Continues to Reverse Trump HSR Funding Clawback (Reuters)
- LA Will Celebrate 10-Year Vision 0 Failure with Court Date for Crosswalk Activist (Golden State Report)
- Will LA's Mega-Event Focus Doom Events Popular with Actual Residents? (LA Public Press)
- SANDAG "Trades Trains for Buses" in Newest Plan (Union-Trib)
- CAHSRA Was Going to Demolish Fresno Chinatown Building with Mural Anyway (Fresno Bee)
- Even More on Transit Funding Measures (CBSLocal)
- Can Drivers Get Tickets for Driving w/o Both License Plates? (Fresno Bee)
- Yes
- Daylighting Doesn't Have to Be One-Size-Fits-All (Vital City)
- ICE Recruiting Ads on Buses (EastBayTimes)
- DUI Driver Hits EIGHT High School Athletes in Anaheim (OC Register)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
State invests in zero-emission transit, CAHSRA fights for federal funds, LA sinks into unintentional self-parody, and more...
