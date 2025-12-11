Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

State invests in zero-emission transit, CAHSRA fights for federal funds, LA sinks into unintentional self-parody, and more...

9:32 AM PST on December 11, 2025

  • Newsom Announces $1.1 Billion Investment in Zero-Emission Transit (SCV News)
  • Fight Continues to Reverse Trump HSR Funding Clawback (Reuters)
  • LA Will Celebrate 10-Year Vision 0 Failure with Court Date for Crosswalk Activist (Golden State Report)
  • Will LA's Mega-Event Focus Doom Events Popular with Actual Residents? (LA Public Press)
  • SANDAG "Trades Trains for Buses" in Newest Plan (Union-Trib)
  • CAHSRA Was Going to Demolish Fresno Chinatown Building with Mural Anyway (Fresno Bee)
  • Even More on Transit Funding Measures (CBSLocal)
  • Can Drivers Get Tickets for Driving w/o Both License Plates? (Fresno Bee)
    • Yes
  • Daylighting Doesn't Have to Be One-Size-Fits-All (Vital City)
  • ICE Recruiting Ads on Buses (EastBayTimes)
  • DUI Driver Hits EIGHT High School Athletes in Anaheim (OC Register)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

California Transportation Commission (CTC)

CA Approves $1.1 Billion in Transportation Grants, Including Zero-Emission Transit

“We are pleased to partner with Caltrans to enhance the economic competitiveness of our state and make commuting more affordable, while protecting our environment,” said California Transportation Commission Chair Darnell Grisby.

December 11, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPublic Transportation

Eyes on the Street: G Line Busway Bridge Over Van Nuys Blvd

Metro G Line upgrades are expected to be complete in 2027.

December 10, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoClipper

Hooray! Direct Payment Finally Comes to Bay Area Transit

Advocates and officials celebrate as the Bay Area finally joins New York, London, Toronto, and other cities with a modernized fare-payment system.

December 10, 2025
Santa Monica Next

What Is an E-Bike, and What’s an Unlicensed Motorcycle: A Parents’ Guide

The holiday shopping guide for anyone in the e-bike market.

December 10, 2025
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

YIMBYs, and Widenings, and Bike Cops, oh my!

December 10, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoPublic Transportation

Caught on Video: AC Transit Operator Appears to Assault Cyclist

Bus driver uses bike lane on Foothill to queue jump slow-moving traffic, tailgates and honks at a cyclist in the bike lane, then nearly runs him over.

December 9, 2025
See all posts