- More on Speed Cameras (SFExaminer)
- Long Beach City Report Shares Speed Camera Plans
- LA City Council Votes to Increase Metered Parking Costs (LAT)
- E-Bikes in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- What Will Refinery Fire Mean for Gas Prices (FresnoBee)
- Newport Beach Ballot Measure Gives Residents Vote on Housing (OC Register)
- Trump Making Basic Funding Political (NYT)
- Polling Looking Good for Prop. 50 (SacBee)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Speed cameras, parking meters, e-bikes, and more...
Monday’s Headlines
This is the last week for Newsom to act on legislation. Update coming later today.