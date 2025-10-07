Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Speed cameras, parking meters, e-bikes, and more...

8:59 AM PDT on October 7, 2025

Streetsblog USAPodcast

The Shocking Untold History of America’s Rails-to-Trails Movement

Some of the fiercest battles for the future of public space in America have happened on abandoned railway corridors — and the battles aren't over yet.

October 7, 2025
State Legislation

Legislative Update: The Final Countdown

With one week left, we're waiting for word on five pieces of legislation

October 6, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoSpeeding

Commentary: Speed Cameras are a Good Start for Safe Streets

But all tools, not just speed cameras, must be used to achieve Vision Zero.

October 6, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Workshop for 710 Stub Conversion set for Wednesday October 8

Possible design elements for an arterial roadway look promising.

October 6, 2025
Streetsblog California

Week Without Driving: The Poor People’s Bus

October 6, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

This is the last week for Newsom to act on legislation. Update coming later today.

October 6, 2025
