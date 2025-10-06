Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

This is the last week for Newsom to act on legislation. Update coming later today.

10:05 AM PDT on October 6, 2025

  • More on Speed Cameras Reducing Speeding in SF (CBSNewsHoodline)
  • San Bernadino Ranks Fifth Nationwide as "Dangerous to Cyclists" (Travel Tour World)
  • Bike to School Day Is Wednesday (Pasadena Now)
  • Folsom Had a Soap Box Racing Tournament This Weekend (SacBee)
  • Prop 50 Voting Has Begun (OC Register)
  • Questions About Prop 50? (Daily News)
  • Daylighting Laws a Massive Success in San Diego (Union-Tribune)
  • Yup, That's a Large Sinkhole (OC Register)
  • What Happens When a Waymo Gets Pulled Over? (LAT, KRON 4)
  • Bus Driver Shortage Leads to Some Districts Embracing Rideshare (Stateline)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

State Legislation

Legislative Update: The Final Countdown

With one week left, we're waiting for word on five pieces of legislation

October 6, 2025
Streetsblog California

Week Without Driving: The Poor People’s Bus

October 6, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesStreetsblog Sister Sites

Friday Briefs: Metro Ridership, CicLAvia, and More

New tools for visualizing Metro transit ridership trends, and CicLAvia will turn 15 next week.

October 3, 2025
Week Without Driving

Week Without Driving : How Transit Can Serve People in Rural Towns

October 3, 2025
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

Cameras are making our streets safer. Not so sure about the flying robo taxis.

October 3, 2025
Streetsblog USAEvents

Can Pedestrian Pop-Ups Go Permanent in the U.S.?

Can temporary pedestrian pop-ups spur permanent change?

October 2, 2025
See all posts