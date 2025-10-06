- More on Speed Cameras Reducing Speeding in SF (CBSNews, Hoodline)
- San Bernadino Ranks Fifth Nationwide as "Dangerous to Cyclists" (Travel Tour World)
- Bike to School Day Is Wednesday (Pasadena Now)
- Folsom Had a Soap Box Racing Tournament This Weekend (SacBee)
- Prop 50 Voting Has Begun (OC Register)
- Questions About Prop 50? (Daily News)
- Daylighting Laws a Massive Success in San Diego (Union-Tribune)
- Yup, That's a Large Sinkhole (OC Register)
- What Happens When a Waymo Gets Pulled Over? (LAT, KRON 4)
- Bus Driver Shortage Leads to Some Districts Embracing Rideshare (Stateline)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
This is the last week for Newsom to act on legislation. Update coming later today.
