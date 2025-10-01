Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Goodbye Transit Month, hello Walktober!

1:22 PM PDT on October 1, 2025

  • It's California Clean Air Day (KTLA, ABC 10, CBS 8)
  • It's Walktober (Colorado Blvd, KCR)
  • BART Ridership Strong (DailyCal)
  • City of Santa Barbara Unveils Bike Parking Plan (KEY-TV)
  • Sacramento Repaving Del Rio Bike/Walk Trail (CBS8)
  • Is Long-Delayed Rancho Cordova Rail Station "Back on Track" (SacBee)
  • LAT Op-Ed: Unleash Metro To Build For Olympics
  • Federal Tax Credit for EV's Expires (The Verge)
  • For a Few months, Ford and GM Using a Loophole to Offer Cheap Leases (Car and Driver)
  • CA's "Clean Air Vehicle" Benefits for Parking/Carpool Lanes Also Ended (LAist)
  • National Parks Open, Understaffed, During Shutdown (FresnoBee)
  • Hey Look Kids, There's New Drivers Licenses (OC Register)

Week Without Driving

Testing the MASCOTS Plan During the Week Without Driving

Abby Arnold returns with her second (annual?) series chronicling a Week Without Driving.

September 30, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoAdvocacy

Q&A: Rebecca Saltzman and her New Role at Bike East Bay

Transit advocate, bike advocate, former BART director, El Cerrito City Council... Bike East Bay's new leader has done some of everything in the world of safe and livable streets.

September 30, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Last Chance for Input on La Puente’s Housing Element Update

Take the survey: building rule changes allow for faster home development, including on church grounds, commercially zoned land, and to replace lost affordable housing.

September 30, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

As October is nigh, attention begins to drift away from Sacramento for now...

September 30, 2025
Streetsblog USAPublic Transportation

More Transit Means Safer Streets

Promoting transit isn't just a social good. It's also a tool to achieve Vision Zero.

September 29, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Eyes on the Street: Oakland’s Impossible Bike Cut-Through is Open

Be sure to thank your friendly neighborhood advocates and the many bike-supportive staffers at Oakland DOT for getting this done.

September 29, 2025
