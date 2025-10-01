- It's California Clean Air Day (KTLA, ABC 10, CBS 8)
- It's Walktober (Colorado Blvd, KCR)
- BART Ridership Strong (DailyCal)
- City of Santa Barbara Unveils Bike Parking Plan (KEY-TV)
- Sacramento Repaving Del Rio Bike/Walk Trail (CBS8)
- Is Long-Delayed Rancho Cordova Rail Station "Back on Track" (SacBee)
- LAT Op-Ed: Unleash Metro To Build For Olympics
- Federal Tax Credit for EV's Expires (The Verge)
- For a Few months, Ford and GM Using a Loophole to Offer Cheap Leases (Car and Driver)
- CA's "Clean Air Vehicle" Benefits for Parking/Carpool Lanes Also Ended (LAist)
- National Parks Open, Understaffed, During Shutdown (FresnoBee)
- Hey Look Kids, There's New Drivers Licenses (OC Register)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Goodbye Transit Month, hello Walktober!
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Testing the MASCOTS Plan During the Week Without Driving
Abby Arnold returns with her second (annual?) series chronicling a Week Without Driving.
Q&A: Rebecca Saltzman and her New Role at Bike East Bay
Transit advocate, bike advocate, former BART director, El Cerrito City Council... Bike East Bay's new leader has done some of everything in the world of safe and livable streets.
Last Chance for Input on La Puente’s Housing Element Update
Take the survey: building rule changes allow for faster home development, including on church grounds, commercially zoned land, and to replace lost affordable housing.
Tuesday’s Headlines
As October is nigh, attention begins to drift away from Sacramento for now...
More Transit Means Safer Streets
Promoting transit isn't just a social good. It's also a tool to achieve Vision Zero.
Eyes on the Street: Oakland’s Impossible Bike Cut-Through is Open
Be sure to thank your friendly neighborhood advocates and the many bike-supportive staffers at Oakland DOT for getting this done.