Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

As October is nigh, attention begins to drift away from Sacramento for now...

10:40 AM PDT on September 30, 2025

This is the actual logo for the project, with waves looming over the expanded roadway.

  • SacBee Also Questions the "Highway Project for Ducks"
  • Update on MLK Safety Upgrade (Oaklandside)
  • Berkeley Makes Upgrades in "Southside" Near Campus (Berkeleyside)
  • Olympics Will Use 500 Electric School Bus Fleet (LAistKCAL)
  • Campaign Against Prop 50 Is Shrinking (Politico)
  • Pasadena To Sell 17 Caltrans 710 Freeway Homes (Pasadena Now)
  • SoCal has Free Ride Day for Transit Tomorrow (FOX5, SaMo Next)
  • Movement to Name Highway That Killed James Dean After James Dean (FresnoBee)
  • Will CA's Ice-Out-Of-Schools Law Matter? (FresnoBee)
  • San Diego's Trash Pickup Reforms Off to Slow Start (Union-Trib)
  • "Buy America" Campaign Jacking Up Cost of Transit Expansion (CityLab)
  • Sacramento Claims "Foodie City" Title (SacBee)
  • Subway Surfing Panic (New York Times)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAPublic Transportation

More Transit Means Safer Streets

Promoting transit isn't just a social good. It's also a tool to achieve Vision Zero.

September 29, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Eyes on the Street: Oakland’s Impossible Bike Cut-Through is Open

Be sure to thank your friendly neighborhood advocates and the many bike-supportive staffers at Oakland DOT for getting this done.

September 29, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Connect 141: Foothill Transit’s New Route and the Legislative Session Comes to an End

A new Foothill Transit bus line does more than just serve the A Line stations, and a wrap of the last legislative session.

September 29, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Lots of news. Only some is hostile to cars.

September 29, 2025
Streetsblog USATransportation Funding

States Have More Power Than They Think to Fund Sustainable Transportation

As the Trump administration claws back money for sustainable modes, states have a big opportunity to fill the gap.

September 28, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

Save the Date: Attend a Talk with High Speed Rail CEO Ian Choudri

Streetsblog's editor will host a Q&A with the head of the California High Speed Rail Authority at Manny's in the Mission, October 22.

September 26, 2025
See all posts