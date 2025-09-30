- SacBee Also Questions the "Highway Project for Ducks"
- Update on MLK Safety Upgrade (Oaklandside)
- Berkeley Makes Upgrades in "Southside" Near Campus (Berkeleyside)
- Olympics Will Use 500 Electric School Bus Fleet (LAist, KCAL)
- Campaign Against Prop 50 Is Shrinking (Politico)
- Pasadena To Sell 17 Caltrans 710 Freeway Homes (Pasadena Now)
- SoCal has Free Ride Day for Transit Tomorrow (FOX5, SaMo Next)
- Movement to Name Highway That Killed James Dean After James Dean (FresnoBee)
- Will CA's Ice-Out-Of-Schools Law Matter? (FresnoBee)
- San Diego's Trash Pickup Reforms Off to Slow Start (Union-Trib)
- "Buy America" Campaign Jacking Up Cost of Transit Expansion (CityLab)
- Sacramento Claims "Foodie City" Title (SacBee)
- Subway Surfing Panic (New York Times)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
As October is nigh, attention begins to drift away from Sacramento for now...
