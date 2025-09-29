Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Lots of news. Only some is hostile to cars.

7:59 AM PDT on September 29, 2025

Image: Picryl.com, https://picryl.com/media/a-certified-child-passenger-safety-technician-installs-b85873

  • In 2023, 225 Kids Under 9 Hospitalized Inside Cars When They Crashed (SacBee)
  • SF Chron Predicts Carpool Chaos as Sticker Access Ends
  • Natural Gas Pipeline Could Block Bike Path in Yolo (SacBee)
  • San Franciscans Are Skeptical About LA's A-Line (SF Chron)
  • Court Restores Public Beach Access in Santa Cruz (East Bay Times)
  • Feds. Tighten Rules for Foreign Commercial Drivers Licenses (Bakersfield Now)
  • Bekeley Hostin E-Bike Voucher Lottery (Berkeleyside)
  • For Some Weird Reason a City Under Federal Assault Seeing Tourism Decline (LAT)
  • Candidates for Governor in 11/26 Are Already Debating (LAT)
  • Protestors Lock Hands in Prop 50 Rally (LB Post)
  • They're Finally Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud, Safety Is "Hostile" to Cars (Momentum)
  • Jalopnik: Stop Gaslighting Pedestrians on Safety
  • Trump Plans 10 More Miles of Border Wall Near SD (Union-Trib)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Streetsblog USATransportation Funding

States Have More Power Than They Think to Fund Sustainable Transportation

As the Trump administration claws back money for sustainable modes, states have a big opportunity to fill the gap.

September 28, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

Save the Date: Attend a Talk with High Speed Rail CEO Ian Choudri

Streetsblog's editor will host a Q&A with the head of the California High Speed Rail Authority at Manny's in the Mission, October 22.

September 26, 2025
Video

The Week in Short Videos

Yes on Prop 50, No EV Rebates, Listen to StreetSmart!, and more money for states with a high percentage of married people.

September 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Too late, Tesla!

September 26, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Advocates: Congress Must Stop Trump From Illegally Holding Back Sustainable Transportation Bucks

Congress has a chance to restore order, seize back their power of the purse, and stop Trump from "pocket-rescinding" hundreds of millions for good transportation projects.

September 26, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

Call to Action: Tell Mayor Lurie to Appoint an Interim District 4 Supervisor who Supports Car-Free Spaces

The Engardio recall doesn't directly endanger Sunset Dunes, but advocates want to get in front of the issue.

September 25, 2025
