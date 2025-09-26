- 11th Hour Critique of SB 79, Wiener's Housing Near Transit Bill (Union-Trib)
- Long Beach Targets Street Food Vendors with Cease and Desists (LB Post)
- Pasadena Readies for Walktober (Pasadena Now)
- You Can Renew License Online, But Not Non-Driver's ID (Biking in LA)
- Sticker Car People, You Have 60 Days to Get Out of the Carpool Lane (SF Chron)
- If You Have Wildly Offensive, But State Approved Vanity Plate, Can it Be Revoked? (Daily News)
- Yes.
- Tesla Wants to Be the Good Guys Again on Climate, Emissions (Reuters)
- Depressing Late-Stage-Capitalsim Project: Photograph Signs at National Park That Would Upset President Trump Before They're Removed (SF Gate)
- ICE Assaults, Cuffs, Car Wash Owner in His Business (SacBee)
- Army Vet Slandered By Feds After Detailing His Own Illegal Arrest by ICE (LAT)
- Price of Used EV's Is Falling, Now Almost Equal Gas Cars (Grist)
- Harris/Newsom Snipe Over Endorsement/Hiking/Missed Calls (SF Gate)
Today's Headlines
Too late, Tesla!
Advocates: Congress Must Stop Trump From Illegally Holding Back Sustainable Transportation Bucks
Congress has a chance to restore order, seize back their power of the purse, and stop Trump from "pocket-rescinding" hundreds of millions for good transportation projects.
Call to Action: Tell Mayor Lurie to Appoint an Interim District 4 Supervisor who Supports Car-Free Spaces
The Engardio recall doesn't directly endanger Sunset Dunes, but advocates want to get in front of the issue.
Newsom Names GM CEO Mary Barra as Villain in Fight with Feds over Air Quality
As the state battles the feds over EV funding, mandates, and rebates car company executives make good rhetorical foils. But they can't be held responsible for the state's shortcomings.
Thursday’s Headlines
Buses, and Bikes, and...Trump...oh, my!
The Real Reason the Far Right is Demanding Action on Transportation Violence
A series of brutal deaths on U.S. roads and trains is sparking outrage on the far right – and a push for some disturbing policy solutions that will only make our country more violent.
Everyone to Congress: Stand Up and Fight for the Infrastructure Funding You Allocated (And Your Constituents Need)
"The president has made it clear that programs outside the administration’s narrow vision for transportation will not be faithfully implemented," advocates said this week — and it's time for congress to stand up and defend their will.