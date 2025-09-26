Skip to Content
Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines

Too late, Tesla!

8:03 AM PDT on September 26, 2025

Photo: Rodrigo Chables/Pexels : https://www.pexels.com/photo/food-carts-with-marquesitas-on-the-street-in-city-17980032/

  • 11th Hour Critique of SB 79, Wiener's Housing Near Transit Bill (Union-Trib)
  • Long Beach Targets Street Food Vendors with Cease and Desists (LB Post)
  • Pasadena Readies for Walktober (Pasadena Now)
  • You Can Renew License Online, But Not Non-Driver's ID (Biking in LA)
  • Sticker Car People, You Have 60 Days to Get Out of the Carpool Lane (SF Chron)
  • If You Have Wildly Offensive, But State Approved Vanity Plate, Can it Be Revoked? (Daily News)
    • Yes.
  • Tesla Wants to Be the Good Guys Again on Climate, Emissions (Reuters)
  • Depressing Late-Stage-Capitalsim Project: Photograph Signs at National Park That Would Upset President Trump Before They're Removed (SF Gate)
  • ICE Assaults, Cuffs, Car Wash Owner in His Business (SacBee)
  • Army Vet Slandered By Feds After Detailing His Own Illegal Arrest by ICE (LAT)
  • Price of Used EV's Is Falling, Now Almost Equal Gas Cars (Grist)
  • Harris/Newsom Snipe Over Endorsement/Hiking/Missed Calls (SF Gate)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Advocates: Congress Must Stop Trump From Illegally Holding Back Sustainable Transportation Bucks

Congress has a chance to restore order, seize back their power of the purse, and stop Trump from "pocket-rescinding" hundreds of millions for good transportation projects.

September 26, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

Call to Action: Tell Mayor Lurie to Appoint an Interim District 4 Supervisor who Supports Car-Free Spaces

The Engardio recall doesn't directly endanger Sunset Dunes, but advocates want to get in front of the issue.

September 25, 2025
Electric Vehicles

Newsom Names GM CEO Mary Barra as Villain in Fight with Feds over Air Quality

As the state battles the feds over EV funding, mandates, and rebates car company executives make good rhetorical foils. But they can't be held responsible for the state's shortcomings.

September 25, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Buses, and Bikes, and...Trump...oh, my!

September 25, 2025
Streetsblog USAtrump

The Real Reason the Far Right is Demanding Action on Transportation Violence

A series of brutal deaths on U.S. roads and trains is sparking outrage on the far right – and a push for some disturbing policy solutions that will only make our country more violent.

September 24, 2025
Streetsblog USAWalking

Everyone to Congress: Stand Up and Fight for the Infrastructure Funding You Allocated (And Your Constituents Need)

"The president has made it clear that programs outside the administration’s narrow vision for transportation will not be faithfully implemented," advocates said this week — and it's time for congress to stand up and defend their will.

September 24, 2025
