- Enviro Groups Say LA's Conversion to E-Buses Is Too Slow (Daily News)
- Oakland E-Bike Program (KALW)
- LA Metro's Gold/A Line Bigger Than Caltrain (SF Gate)
- Judge Sides with Fresno Over Trump Over Rescinded Grants (Fresno Bee)
- Trump Admin. Eliminating Grants It Deems "Hostile" to Cars (Governing)
- USDOT Defunding Programs for Small and Minority-Owned Businesses (Politico)
- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Delayed Rules for Vehicle Safety Ratings that Protect Pedestrians from Car Crashes (Jalopnik)
- Huntington Beach Commissions Charlie Kirk Mural (OC Register)
Thursday’s Headlines
Buses, and Bikes, and...Trump...oh, my!
Newsom Names GM CEO Mary Barra as Villain in Fight with Feds over Air Quality
As the state battles the feds over EV funding, mandates, and rebates car company executives make good rhetorical foils. But they can't be held responsible for the state's shortcomings.
The Real Reason the Far Right is Demanding Action on Transportation Violence
A series of brutal deaths on U.S. roads and trains is sparking outrage on the far right – and a push for some disturbing policy solutions that will only make our country more violent.
Everyone to Congress: Stand Up and Fight for the Infrastructure Funding You Allocated (And Your Constituents Need)
"The president has made it clear that programs outside the administration’s narrow vision for transportation will not be faithfully implemented," advocates said this week — and it's time for congress to stand up and defend their will.
New ‘Electrolink’ Report Calls For Metrolink Improvements
Californians for Electric Rail has a new report out that supports public investment to make Metrolink train service better, faster, and more competitive with car travel.
What the F*ck is Going on with the Arguello Boulevard Safety Project?
Yet another cyclist gets clobbered on Arguello while a safety project continues to langiush.
Streetsblog California Endorsement: Yes on Prop 50
Prop 50 reaffirms Californians’ desire to set higher clean air standards, and build transportation projects that don’t worsen the global spiral into climate disaster.