Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Buses, and Bikes, and...Trump...oh, my!

9:39 AM PDT on September 25, 2025

  • Enviro Groups Say LA's Conversion to E-Buses Is Too Slow (Daily News)
  • Oakland E-Bike Program (KALW)
  • LA Metro's Gold/A Line Bigger Than Caltrain (SF Gate)
  • Judge Sides with Fresno Over Trump Over Rescinded Grants (Fresno Bee)
  • Trump Admin. Eliminating Grants It Deems "Hostile" to Cars (Governing)
  • USDOT Defunding Programs for Small and Minority-Owned Businesses (Politico)
  • National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Delayed Rules for Vehicle Safety Ratings that Protect Pedestrians from Car Crashes (Jalopnik)
  • Huntington Beach Commissions Charlie Kirk Mural (OC Register)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Electric Vehicles

Newsom Names GM CEO Mary Barra as Villain in Fight with Feds over Air Quality

As the state battles the feds over EV funding, mandates, and rebates car company executives make good rhetorical foils. But they can't be held responsible for the state's shortcomings.

September 25, 2025
Streetsblog USAtrump

The Real Reason the Far Right is Demanding Action on Transportation Violence

A series of brutal deaths on U.S. roads and trains is sparking outrage on the far right – and a push for some disturbing policy solutions that will only make our country more violent.

September 24, 2025
Streetsblog USAWalking

Everyone to Congress: Stand Up and Fight for the Infrastructure Funding You Allocated (And Your Constituents Need)

"The president has made it clear that programs outside the administration’s narrow vision for transportation will not be faithfully implemented," advocates said this week — and it's time for congress to stand up and defend their will.

September 24, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

New ‘Electrolink’ Report Calls For Metrolink Improvements

Californians for Electric Rail has a new report out that supports public investment to make Metrolink train service better, faster, and more competitive with car travel.

September 24, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoArguello

What the F*ck is Going on with the Arguello Boulevard Safety Project?

Yet another cyclist gets clobbered on Arguello while a safety project continues to langiush.

September 24, 2025
Election 2026

Streetsblog California Endorsement: Yes on Prop 50

Prop 50 reaffirms Californians’ desire to set higher clean air standards, and build transportation projects that don’t worsen the global spiral into climate disaster.

September 24, 2025
