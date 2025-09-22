- WeHo Ghost Bike Vandalized Hours After Road Diet Vote (WeHo Times)
- Newsom Signs Leg. Banning Masks for Law Enforcement (AP, NPR, BBC)
- Sacramento Betting on "Tiny Homes" to Battle Homeless Crisis (SacBee)
- What Happens to Drivers If They Ignore Crossing Guard (SacBee)
- Article says, "a traffic ticket, a fine, points on your driving record, and potentially license suspension"
- Anecdotally, at least in West L.A., the answer is "nothing"
- Fresno Trucking Firm, Moved for HSR, Moves to Pollution Hot Spot (FresnoBee)
- Broke Megapolis Continues to Pay Billions for Olympics (Daily News)
- Dems. Holding the Line on Transit Funding in Fed. Budget Battle (Transport Topics)
- It Was California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday (OC Register)
- A Guide to Talking to Neighbors Bad at Car Parking (EastBayTimes)
- Which Bay Area Bridges Get the Most Traffic (SF Chron)
- The Hottest Days of 2025 May Be Yet to Come (SF Chron)
Monday’s Headlines
How bankrupt does your soul have to be to vandalize a ghost bike?
