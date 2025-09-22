Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines

How bankrupt does your soul have to be to vandalize a ghost bike?

8:20 AM PDT on September 22, 2025

Screenshot via @wehobyco on Instagram

  • WeHo Ghost Bike Vandalized Hours After Road Diet Vote (WeHo Times)
  • Newsom Signs Leg. Banning Masks for Law Enforcement (AP, NPR, BBC)
  • Sacramento Betting on "Tiny Homes" to Battle Homeless Crisis (SacBee)
  • What Happens to Drivers If They Ignore Crossing Guard (SacBee)
    • Article says, "a traffic ticket, a fine, points on your driving record, and potentially license suspension"
    • Anecdotally, at least in West L.A., the answer is "nothing"
  • Fresno Trucking Firm, Moved for HSR, Moves to Pollution Hot Spot (FresnoBee)
  • Broke Megapolis Continues to Pay Billions for Olympics (Daily News)
  • Dems. Holding the Line on Transit Funding in Fed. Budget Battle (Transport Topics)
  • It Was California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday (OC Register)
  • A Guide to Talking to Neighbors Bad at Car Parking (EastBayTimes)
  • Which Bay Area Bridges Get the Most Traffic (SF Chron)
  • The Hottest Days of 2025 May Be Yet to Come (SF Chron)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

