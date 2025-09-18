Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines

All the news from up and down the Golden State.

10:42 AM PDT on September 18, 2025

  • Another City-Wide Ballot for Sunset Dunes? (SFChron)
  • S.F. Votes on Speed Reductions (SFChron)
  • Sacramento Pushing Safety Fixes on Deadly Streets (SacBee)
  • Ventura Keeps Pandemic Created Car Free Street (VC Star)
  • More On WeHo Approving Fountain Safety Improvements (Beverly PressBiking in L.A.)
  • Who Builds Speed Humps Into the Bike Lane? (Almanac News)
    • Menlo Park
  • San Diego Looks to Erase Other Parking Restrictions (Union-Trib)
  • More E-Bike Restrictions in Huntington Beach (Voice of OC)
  • Carlsbad Commission Pushes "Toothless" Ban on E-Bikes for Kids Under 12 (Coast News)
  • Gas Prices in CA Begin Fall Drop (Fresno Bee)
  • Economic Development Road Projects Really About Traffic to Big Box Stores (Strong Towns)
  • It's Raining (OC Register, SacBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Highway Boondoggles

Enviro Groups Urge Gov to Reject Legislation Advancing Road Widening in Sonoma County Swamp

Given the strong support in the legislature, Caltrans, and the California Transportation Commission for the project it's unlikely the Governor will veto. But, that doesn't mean there aren't good reasons that he should.

September 18, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Live from MARS To Change the ‘Crash First, Fix Later’ Mentality

Welcome to MARS: Modern Analytics for Roadway Safety. Let's talk about it in a special edition of the podcast.

September 18, 2025
Streetsblog USAAdvocacy

How Many Americans Live in Walkable Neighborhoods?

...and how does your community measure up?

September 17, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Metro Planning Committee Approves $85M for Bike/Ped Project Grants

The Metro Board Planning and Programming Committee approved $85.5 million for 16 grants to cities for walk and bike projects. Most make first/last mile transit connections and serve Olympics mobility.

September 17, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

Commentary: It’s Time to Recall Recalls

Tuesday's recall of Supervisor Joel Engardio proves the city really needs to take another look at its provisions.

September 17, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

No fed money for bike/ped projects, transit operations, high speed rail...but hey, let's get moving on the flying taxis.

September 17, 2025
