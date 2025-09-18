- Another City-Wide Ballot for Sunset Dunes? (SFChron)
- S.F. Votes on Speed Reductions (SFChron)
- Sacramento Pushing Safety Fixes on Deadly Streets (SacBee)
- Ventura Keeps Pandemic Created Car Free Street (VC Star)
- More On WeHo Approving Fountain Safety Improvements (Beverly Press, Biking in L.A.)
- Who Builds Speed Humps Into the Bike Lane? (Almanac News)
- Menlo Park
- San Diego Looks to Erase Other Parking Restrictions (Union-Trib)
- More E-Bike Restrictions in Huntington Beach (Voice of OC)
- Carlsbad Commission Pushes "Toothless" Ban on E-Bikes for Kids Under 12 (Coast News)
- Gas Prices in CA Begin Fall Drop (Fresno Bee)
- Economic Development Road Projects Really About Traffic to Big Box Stores (Strong Towns)
- It's Raining (OC Register, SacBee)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
All the news from up and down the Golden State.
Wednesday’s Headlines
No fed money for bike/ped projects, transit operations, high speed rail...but hey, let's get moving on the flying taxis.