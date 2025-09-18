Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Highway Boondoggles

Enviro Groups Urge Gov to Reject Legislation Advancing Road Widening in Sonoma County Swamp

Given the strong support in the legislature, Caltrans, and the California Transportation Commission for the project it's unlikely the Governor will veto. But, that doesn't mean there aren't good reasons that he should.

6:21 PM PDT on September 18, 2025

This is the actual logo for the project, with waves looming over the expanded roadway.

Environmental groups have been waging war against the proposed expansion of State Route 37 in Sonoma County on several fronts, including at the California Transportation Commission and in the legislature. Now, with legislation that would allow the state to grant a critical environmental permit for the project sitting on the governor’s desk, they are asking Governor Gavin Newsom to veto it.

Assembly Bill 697 would authorize the construction of additional travel lanes on State Route 37 between Vallejo and State Route 121 in Sonoma County by allowing the Department of Fish and Wildlife to issue a "permit for the incidental take of fully protected species." Normally, such a permit requires a study and a remediation plan, but legislation passed in 2023 created a streamlined process for certain situations. That 2023 law specifically excluded projects that “increase highway or street capacity for automobile or truck travel,” but AB 697 circumvents that exception for SR 37.

In a letter urging the governor to veto the bill (pdf), a coalition of 22 groups—including CalBike, Transform, Active SGV, and the Coalition for Clean Air—attacks AB 697 on two fronts.

The first is that the project itself is a bad idea.

Image: Transform

The SR 37 widening is pitched as a temporary fix for the area while studies continue on a larger highway project that may or may not materialize decades from now. If funding is secured, construction on the widening could begin in about five years. The state ultimately plans to build another highway entirely at some point in the distant future; this project is meant to fulfill travel demand in the meantime.

But the environmental damage isn’t the coalition’s only concern. According to a Caltrans report that the agency recently scrubbed from its website, SR 37 could be underwater within a decade of the widening’s completion. Sections of the widening area sit just 4–6 feet above sea level and are projected to be inundated by 2040 due to sea level rise.

Caltrans has countered that a more recent study shows the area is not at risk of flooding for several decades.

The coalition also argues the bill sets a dangerous precedent for highway projects statewide. While supporters of SR 37 widening insist this project has special circumstances, opponents say the same argument could be made for any highway expansion requiring environmental permits.

Newsom has until October 12, 2025, to sign or veto the legislation. If he fails to act, the bill will be vetoed automatically.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

All the news from up and down the Golden State.

September 18, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Live from MARS To Change the ‘Crash First, Fix Later’ Mentality

Welcome to MARS: Modern Analytics for Roadway Safety. Let's talk about it in a special edition of the podcast.

September 18, 2025
Streetsblog USAAdvocacy

How Many Americans Live in Walkable Neighborhoods?

...and how does your community measure up?

September 17, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Metro Planning Committee Approves $85M for Bike/Ped Project Grants

The Metro Board Planning and Programming Committee approved $85.5 million for 16 grants to cities for walk and bike projects. Most make first/last mile transit connections and serve Olympics mobility.

September 17, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

Commentary: It’s Time to Recall Recalls

Tuesday's recall of Supervisor Joel Engardio proves the city really needs to take another look at its provisions.

September 17, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

No fed money for bike/ped projects, transit operations, high speed rail...but hey, let's get moving on the flying taxis.

September 17, 2025
See all posts