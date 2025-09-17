- Supervisor Engardio, Supporter of Sunset Dunes, is Recalled (NYTimes, SFChron, SFGate)
- Wiener the Guest at Streets for All's Virtual Happy Hour Tonight
- Safer Streets Under Construction In Culver City (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Speed Limits Drop in Santa Monica (Next)
- Push To Curb So Cal Railyard Pollution Stalls Under Trump (Capital & Main)
- Oh Dear Lord, Not Another Center-Running Bike Lane (Palo Alto Online)
- High Speed Rail's "Wish List for Success" (FresnoBee)
- LA Sheriffs Issue Whopping 34 Citations During Safety Sting (WeHoTimes)
- Trump Admin. Fast-Tracking Flying Taxis (Reuters)
- Big Beautiful Bill Hands Out $40 Billion to Oil and Gas Over Pre-Existing Subsidies (Wired)
- Who Wants Olympics Tickets? (OC Register)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
No fed money for bike/ped projects, transit operations, high speed rail...but hey, let's get moving on the flying taxis.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Windsor Stoked About its New Train
All about my car-free mini-vacation in the Sonoma town of Windsor, which is truly embracing the bike/train lifestyle. But there's still work left to do.
StreetSmart Episode 9: What Is an EIFD, and Should Your City Be Using Them?
We welcome back Melanie Curry to teach us about EIFD's and some exciting projects in Sacramento.
Breaking: US DOT Pulls Grants For Projects That Aren’t Focused on Cars
The Trump administration bias for "vehicular travel" — and the burning of fossil fuels that it requires — rears its ugly head again.
Eyes on the Street: New Florence Avenue Bus Lanes
Just west of the Florence A Line Station, L.A. County has installed bright red bus only lane pavement markings.
Tuesday’s Headlines
More fallout from the legislature and lots of good local planning.
Legislative Update: It’s Over.
Did your favorite/least favorite bill make it to the finish line?