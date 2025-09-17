Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

No fed money for bike/ped projects, transit operations, high speed rail...but hey, let's get moving on the flying taxis.

12:02 PM PDT on September 17, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

Windsor Stoked About its New Train

All about my car-free mini-vacation in the Sonoma town of Windsor, which is truly embracing the bike/train lifestyle. But there's still work left to do.

September 17, 2025
Streetsblog California

StreetSmart Episode 9: What Is an EIFD, and Should Your City Be Using Them?

We welcome back Melanie Curry to teach us about EIFD's and some exciting projects in Sacramento.

September 16, 2025
Streetsblog USADonald Trump

Breaking: US DOT Pulls Grants For Projects That Aren’t Focused on Cars

The Trump administration bias for "vehicular travel" — and the burning of fossil fuels that it requires — rears its ugly head again.

September 16, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Eyes on the Street: New Florence Avenue Bus Lanes

Just west of the Florence A Line Station, L.A. County has installed bright red bus only lane pavement markings.

September 16, 2025
Streetsblog California

Tuesday’s Headlines

More fallout from the legislature and lots of good local planning.

September 16, 2025
State Capitol Updates

Legislative Update: It’s Over.

Did your favorite/least favorite bill make it to the finish line?

September 15, 2025
