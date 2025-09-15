Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines

Leg. Session Is Over. Wrap-up later today, but there's some highlights in headlines.

10:47 AM PDT on September 15, 2025

Newsom shakes hands with Senator Scott Wiener as he hands him a signed copy of SB 131. Buffy Wicks is holding her signed copy of AB 130.

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

State Capitol Updates

Legislative Update: It’s Over.

Did your favorite/least favorite bill make it to the finish line?

September 15, 2025
Streetsblog USAPublic Transportation

How Millions For Transit, Walking, and Biking Could Vanish On Sept. 30

The Trump administration may be deliberately slow-walking contracts for hard-earned transportation dollars.

September 14, 2025
Streetsblog California

The Week in Short Videos

This week: Transit Aid for the Bay, Cap-and-Trade, New Oil Licenses, and the Housing Near Transit Bill.

September 12, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

A big legislative update...

September 12, 2025
Housing

SB 79 Passes Assembly, Still Needs Senate “Concurrence” Before the Governor’s Desk

It was a bi-partisan vote on both sides, but in the end the legislation passed 41-17.

September 11, 2025
Oil

Last Minute Bill Would Allow Thousands of New Oil Wells Annually in Kern County

Environmental groups declare this legislature the worst in recent memory

September 11, 2025
See all posts