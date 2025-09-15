- Transit Funding Bills Head to Governor's Desk (SFChron1, Trains, Berkeleyside, Hoodline)
- Transit-Oriented Development Bill SB79 Passes, Now In Newsom's Hands (LAist)
- Here's the Big Non-Transp/Housing Bills That Passed (SacBee)
- Pomona A Line Opening This Friday (Secret L.A.)
- 'Highway 50 Traffic Is Never Ending (SacBee)
- More on SF Muni's Budget Woes (ABC7)
- CA High-Speed Rail Construction Proceeding Amidst Challenges (LAist)
- What Can CAHSR Do With $1 Billion a Year? (Fresno Bee)
- LA Metro Wants to Be Included in Road Safety Case as Defendent (BIKAS)
- Glendale Seeks Input On Mobility Plan (GNP)
- Carlsbad Ponders Ebike Ban for Kids Under 12 (10 News)
- Advocacy Group SAFE Celebrates 10th Year (Biking In LA)
- R's Want Voter ID on Fall 2026 Ballot (OC Register)
- Stats Be Damned, Spaceman Duffy Thinks Transit Crime an Epidemic (The Hill)
- Feds Sue Uber Saying They Discriminate Against Disabled (Reuters)
Today's Headlines
Today’s Headlines
Leg. Session Is Over. Wrap-up later today, but there's some highlights in headlines.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Legislative Update: It’s Over.
Did your favorite/least favorite bill make it to the finish line?
How Millions For Transit, Walking, and Biking Could Vanish On Sept. 30
The Trump administration may be deliberately slow-walking contracts for hard-earned transportation dollars.
The Week in Short Videos
This week: Transit Aid for the Bay, Cap-and-Trade, New Oil Licenses, and the Housing Near Transit Bill.
Friday’s Headlines
A big legislative update...
SB 79 Passes Assembly, Still Needs Senate “Concurrence” Before the Governor’s Desk
It was a bi-partisan vote on both sides, but in the end the legislation passed 41-17.
Last Minute Bill Would Allow Thousands of New Oil Wells Annually in Kern County
Environmental groups declare this legislature the worst in recent memory