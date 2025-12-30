Skip to Content
Streetsblog California

Last Headlines of 2025

Because even though our analytics tell me almost none of you will read this, two weeks is too long to go without a stack.

9:33 AM PST on December 30, 2025

  • California Drops CAHSRA Funding Lawsuit Against "Untrustworthy" Trump Admin (Politico, USA Today, NYT)
  • Locals in Fresno Fed Up with "Maze of Detours" Caused by HSR Construction (Fresno Bee)
  • LAT Op-Ed Decries Pitfalls of City's Shift to "Large Asphalt Repair"
  • ICE Terror Will Continue in 2026 (LB Post)
  • "What's Changing for CA Drivers in 2026" (SF Chron, OC Reg)
  • 5 Climate Issues Facing California in 2025 (SacBee)
  • The Cajon Pass Is Really Dangerous (SF Gate)
  • SacRT Updates Bus Routes, Including New Airport Service (SacBee)
  • Another Holiday, Another Storm (SF Chron, OC Reg)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

