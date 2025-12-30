- California Drops CAHSRA Funding Lawsuit Against "Untrustworthy" Trump Admin (Politico, USA Today, NYT)
- Locals in Fresno Fed Up with "Maze of Detours" Caused by HSR Construction (Fresno Bee)
- LAT Op-Ed Decries Pitfalls of City's Shift to "Large Asphalt Repair"
- ICE Terror Will Continue in 2026 (LB Post)
- "What's Changing for CA Drivers in 2026" (SF Chron, OC Reg)
- 5 Climate Issues Facing California in 2025 (SacBee)
- The Cajon Pass Is Really Dangerous (SF Gate)
- SacRT Updates Bus Routes, Including New Airport Service (SacBee)
- Another Holiday, Another Storm (SF Chron, OC Reg)
Streetsblog California
Last Headlines of 2025
Because even though our analytics tell me almost none of you will read this, two weeks is too long to go without a stack.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Year in Review: What Gave Us Hope in a Dark 2025
Yes, this year was tough. Yes: we're still ending it with hope for the future.
Year in Review: Here’s the Bad News from 2025
Two words: Trump 2.0.
Scofflaw Manufacturers Could Be The Downfall of E-bikes
If illegal e-motorcycles are the downfall of legitimate e-bikes, manufacturers and retailers should look themselves in the eye, not blame it on their customers.
Help Power Streetsblog California — and Join Our Podcast AMA With Me
Help us meet our EOY drive goal!
Pre-Holiday Headlines
I kept all the storm headlines out, but spoiler: it's going to rain a lot in the next couple of days. Also, Waymo!
Watch Nick Andert’s 2025 So Cal Transit Update Video
Get up to speed on what has been happening, and what transit riders can expect in the coming decades.