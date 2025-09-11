SB 79 Passes Assembly, Still Needs Senate “Concurrence” Before the Governor’s Desk

Earlier this evening (Thursday, September 11), the State Assembly passed Senate Bill 79, the Abundant & Affordable Homes Near Transit Act, introduced by Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF), by a 41-17 vote. Because of amendments made after the Senate first passed the legislation, SB 79 still requires a concurrence vote from that body, which is widely expected to happen before the legislative session ends on Saturday.

SB 79 would automatically upzone land within a quarter mile of rail stations, major bus stops, and ferry terminals. It would allow transit agencies to build at greater density than local zoning permits on their own property and streamline approval processes for transit-oriented development. Within a half mile of stations, the bill would establish ministerial (non-discretionary) approval for developments that conform to local zoning and inclusionary housing rules.

Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Orange County) spoke in support of the bill on Wiener’s behalf:

“Over the last five years, housing affordability and homelessness have consistently been among the top priorities in California. The smartest place to build new housing is within existing communities, near the state’s major transit investments that connect people to jobs, schools, and essential services. In the Assembly, Senator Wiener amended SB 79 to, among other things, increase affordability requirements, strengthen renter protections, and provide more flexibility at the local level. These changes ensure that the bill is not a top-down mandate, but rather a framework that allows cities to shape SB 79 according to their own intentional local planning.”

Quirk-Silva was joined at the podium by a bipartisan group of legislators who spoke in support of the bill, including Buffy Wicks (D-Berkeley), Juan Carillo (D-Palmdale), Matt Haney (D-SF), Joe Patterson (R-Roseville), Alex Lee (D-Fremont), Josh Hoover (R-Folsom), David Tangipahoa (R-Fresno), and Anamaria Ávila Farías (D-Concord).

Opposition to the legislation was led by Assemblymember Rick Zbur (D-West Hollywood/Santa Monica), who delivered lengthy testimony defending single-family zoning. He praised Los Angeles’ housing plans and argued that SB 79 would disproportionately impact his district:

“The neighborhoods most affected by this are not necessarily the ultra-wealthy. Instead, lower-priced areas will be the first to feel the impacts because land costs are lower. These are places where people have already made incredible sacrifices to live. They are built-out single-family neighborhoods, where homeowners bought with the expectation that they could raise their kids in a stable, safe community they understood.”

Other legislators opposing the bill included Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego) and José Luis Solache, Jr. (D-South Gate). Diane Papan (D-San Mateo), who had spoken against SB 79 in committee earlier this week, did not cast a floor vote.

The debate highlighted the unusual cross-party alignments on the issue. DeMaio joked that he was surprised to find himself agreeing with Zbur, someone he typically opposes. Later, progressive Alex Lee made the same joke about his unexpected agreement with conservative Joe Patterson.

After the final tally was announced, the chamber erupted in applause and cheers—a rare occurrence in the Assembly.

Following the Senate’s concurrence vote, SB 79 will head to the governor’s desk for signature.

