Happy New Year Headlines

- The Legislature Is Back (SacBee)
- Will Bay Area Transit Go Over Fiscal Cliff? (SFChron)
- California HSR in 2026 (RailwaySupply)
- So Cal Legislators Want Larger Slice of CA Cap-and-Trade (Sentinel)
- Waymos Coming for Your Parking Spot (SFChron)
- Paid Parking Comes to Balboa Park (Union-Trib)
- USDOT BUILD Grants Prioritize World Cup, Olympics Cities (Clean Technica)
- NYC Celebrates First Year of Congestion Pricing (Streetsblog, Streetsblog)
- There Was a Lot of "Bad" Weather The Last Two Weeks (SacBee)
- And It's Not Done Yet (OC Register)
- SBLA Video Showcases Rain Gardens (Bluesky)
Uber’s Controversial Ballot Measure Seeks Caps on Lawyers Fees in Traffic Crashes
Uber is behind an effort to gather signatures for a measure for the November 2026 ballot.
Tuesday’s Headlines
It's a big list today. Probably need to click on the link and read through.
Five ‘Supercool’ Transportation Founders to Watch in 2026
These start-up leaders are throwing their weight behind the fight to decarbonize our city transportation networks — and this podcast host is picking their brains.
UCLA Study Finds Metro Transit Ambassador Program Is Benefitting Metro Riders
"Overall, ambassadors contribute to improved passenger experiences and play a needed role not well-served by other existing staff or system design features."
Commentary: Let’s Do Better in 2026
During the holidays, I got a rude reminder of why advocacy tactics have to change. In 2026, let's demand better before we give support to questionable leaders.
CA Closes Door on Getting Feds to Live Up to High-Speed Rail Promises. Opens Arms to Private Investors.
Private investments could put lie to Trump's claim that CA High-Speed Rail is a fraud and a failure.