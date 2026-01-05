Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Today's Headlines

Happy New Year Headlines

We're back to "normal" as the year kicks off.

10:26 AM PST on January 5, 2026

This is what I THOUGHT I’d be doing all day long when I took this job.

  • The Legislature Is Back (SacBee)
  • Will Bay Area Transit Go Over Fiscal Cliff? (SFChron)
  • California HSR in 2026 (RailwaySupply)
  • So Cal Legislators Want Larger Slice of CA Cap-and-Trade (Sentinel)
  • Waymos Coming for Your Parking Spot (SFChron)
  • Paid Parking Comes to Balboa Park (Union-Trib)
  • USDOT BUILD Grants Prioritize World Cup, Olympics Cities (Clean Technica)
  • NYC Celebrates First Year of Congestion Pricing (Streetsblog, Streetsblog)
  • There Was a Lot of "Bad" Weather The Last Two Weeks (SacBee)
  • And It's Not Done Yet (OC Register)
  • SBLA Video Showcases Rain Gardens (Bluesky)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Election 2026

Uber’s Controversial Ballot Measure Seeks Caps on Lawyers Fees in Traffic Crashes

Uber is behind an effort to gather signatures for a measure for the November 2026 ballot.

January 6, 2026
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

It's a big list today. Probably need to click on the link and read through.

January 6, 2026
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Five ‘Supercool’ Transportation Founders to Watch in 2026

These start-up leaders are throwing their weight behind the fight to decarbonize our city transportation networks — and this podcast host is picking their brains.

January 5, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

UCLA Study Finds Metro Transit Ambassador Program Is Benefitting Metro Riders

"Overall, ambassadors contribute to improved passenger experiences and play a needed role not well-served by other existing staff or system design features."

January 5, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoElections and Politics

Commentary: Let’s Do Better in 2026

During the holidays, I got a rude reminder of why advocacy tactics have to change. In 2026, let's demand better before we give support to questionable leaders.

January 5, 2026
Streetsblog California

CA Closes Door on Getting Feds to Live Up to High-Speed Rail Promises. Opens Arms to Private Investors.

Private investments could put lie to Trump's claim that CA High-Speed Rail is a fraud and a failure.

January 5, 2026
