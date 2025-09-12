Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

A big legislative update...

9:27 AM PDT on September 12, 2025

Photo by Roger Rudick/Streetsblog

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

The Week in Short Videos

This week: Transit Aid for the Bay, Cap-and-Trade, New Oil Licenses, and the Housing Near Transit Bill.

September 12, 2025
Housing

SB 79 Passes Assembly, Still Needs Senate “Concurrence” Before the Governor’s Desk

It was a bi-partisan vote on both sides, but in the end the legislation passed 41-17.

September 11, 2025
Oil

Last Minute Bill Would Allow Thousands of New Oil Wells Annually in Kern County

Environmental groups declare this legislature the worst in recent memory

September 11, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Claremont Adds Eyecatching New Bus Shelters

The locally designed bus stops pay homage to the Foothill communities and provide plenty of shade.

September 11, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Lots of uncertainty for Bay Area transit, the legislature moves on oil production and more...

September 11, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: This Boat is Doing Something Amazing for Transit!

Could a simple sale of old train cars inspire a new generation of transit fans down in Lima, Peru? It's all part of a very special edition of our podcast.

September 11, 2025
See all posts