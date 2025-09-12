- Gov/Legislature Agree to Cap-and-Trade/HSR Plan (EastBayTimes, LATimes, SacBee)
- More on Newsom's Promise to Keep Discussing Transit Funding (VoiceOfSF)
- More on Housing, HSR, Cap-and-Trade Legislation (SFStandard, Politico)
- More on Oil Production Bill (Union-Trib)
- Middle Schoolers for SB 79 (Santa Cruz Lookout)
- Caltrain Ridership Up (RailwayAge)
- Scofflaw E-Cars Drivers Get Grace Period in Carpool Lane (OC Register)
- WeHo Council Will Hear Safe Streets Plan on Monday (Biking in LA)
- Long Beach Offers $75,000 for Plans for Its Vacant Lots (LB Post)
- Americans Driving 2.3% Less Than in 2019 (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- What if We Just Call "DEI" Something Else? (FresnoBee)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
A big legislative update...
The Week in Short Videos
This week: Transit Aid for the Bay, Cap-and-Trade, New Oil Licenses, and the Housing Near Transit Bill.
SB 79 Passes Assembly, Still Needs Senate “Concurrence” Before the Governor’s Desk
It was a bi-partisan vote on both sides, but in the end the legislation passed 41-17.
Last Minute Bill Would Allow Thousands of New Oil Wells Annually in Kern County
Environmental groups declare this legislature the worst in recent memory
Claremont Adds Eyecatching New Bus Shelters
The locally designed bus stops pay homage to the Foothill communities and provide plenty of shade.
Thursday’s Headlines
Lots of uncertainty for Bay Area transit, the legislature moves on oil production and more...
Talking Headways Podcast: This Boat is Doing Something Amazing for Transit!
Could a simple sale of old train cars inspire a new generation of transit fans down in Lima, Peru? It's all part of a very special edition of our podcast.