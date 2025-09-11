Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Lots of uncertainty for Bay Area transit, the legislature moves on oil production and more...

9:17 AM PDT on September 11, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Oil

Last Minute Bill Would Allow Thousands of New Oil Wells Annually in Kern County

Environmental groups declare this legislature the worst in recent memory

September 11, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: This Boat is Doing Something Amazing for Transit!

Could a simple sale of old train cars inspire a new generation of transit fans down in Lima, Peru? It's all part of a very special edition of our podcast.

September 11, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

L.A. City Slow to Start Speed Camera Pilot

At the current levels of departmental inactivity and elected official disinterest, it looks like there will be no L.A. speed camera pilot until 2027. Or 2028. Or never.

September 10, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoAdvocacy

New Leadership at Transform

Changes at one of the Bay Area's most formidable transit, safe-streets, and affordable housing advocacy groups.

September 10, 2025
Streetsblog California

Cap-and-Trade Reauthorization Legislation Makes the Deadline, Could Be Approved by End of Week

An 11th hour-deal keeps reauthorization on the table for this year.

September 10, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Is cap-and-trade reauthorization dead for the year?

September 10, 2025
