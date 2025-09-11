Thursday’s Headlines

- Last Minute Legislation Could Boost State's Oil Production (Union-Trib)
- Newsom Makes Confusing, Noncommittal Statement on Bay Area Transit Loan (SFChron, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- Bay Area Transit Plans for Nightmare Cutbacks (SFStandard)
- Impact of Nightmare Cuts in Philly a Spoiler for the Bay (SBCAL/TikTok)
- More Details on AC Transit Nixing Federal Grant that Required ICE Collaboration (Berkeleyside)
- What Went Right/Wrong with Rollout of CA's E-bike Vouchers (CalBike)
- The Wonderful Bike Lane Paving Machine Is Here! (SMSpoke/Instagram)
- WeHo Discusses Controversial Road Diet (WeHoVille)
- Santa Ana's Newest Skate Park (OC Register)
- A History Lesson on CAHSR (Grist)
- One Way Streets Suck (Bloomberg)
Last Minute Bill Would Allow Thousands of New Oil Wells Annually in Kern County
Environmental groups declare this legislature the worst in recent memory
Talking Headways Podcast: This Boat is Doing Something Amazing for Transit!
Could a simple sale of old train cars inspire a new generation of transit fans down in Lima, Peru? It's all part of a very special edition of our podcast.
L.A. City Slow to Start Speed Camera Pilot
At the current levels of departmental inactivity and elected official disinterest, it looks like there will be no L.A. speed camera pilot until 2027. Or 2028. Or never.
New Leadership at Transform
Changes at one of the Bay Area's most formidable transit, safe-streets, and affordable housing advocacy groups.
Cap-and-Trade Reauthorization Legislation Makes the Deadline, Could Be Approved by End of Week
An 11th hour-deal keeps reauthorization on the table for this year.
Wednesday’s Headlines
Is cap-and-trade reauthorization dead for the year?