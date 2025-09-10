- California Leaders Still Negotiating on Cap-and-Trade (SacBee)
- More on Essential Bridge Loan for Bay Area Transit (Berkeleyside)
- Anaheim Considers Increased Parking with "Entertainment Fees" (OC Register)
- Pasadena To Share Refined Concepts For 710 Stub Area (Pasadena Now)
- Caltrans' Bad Bike-Lane-Free Plan for Tiburon in Marin (Independent)
- More on Puente Hills Park Groundbreaking (Urbanize)
- SD Plans to Save Sunset Cliffs Beach (Union-Trib)
- A Trump Two-Fer: Cutting Transit Funding Will Hurt Cities and the Environment (Marketplace, Politico)
- House Transpo. Bill Would Cut transit by $5 billion (E&E News;
- Airborne Fine Particle Pollution Causes Dementia (The Guardian)
- R's/Trump Tried to Kill Biden Transpo. Bill, Now Take Credit for It (New York Times)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Is cap-and-trade reauthorization dead for the year?
Cap-and-Trade Reauthorization Legislation Makes the Deadline, Could Be Approved by End of Week
An 11th hour-deal keeps reauthorization on the table for this year.
AC Transit Withdraws Grant Application that Required Cooperation with ICE/DHS
As a condition of a law-enforcement grant, AC Transit's board was set to vote on an information sharing/collaboration-obligation pact with Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security.
Legislation to Streamline Environmental Review for Transit, Bike, and Ped Projects Passes Assembly
Assembly passed SB 71, but delayed a vote on Wiener's more controversial legislation, SB 79.
White House Threatens Transit Cuts After Murder on N.C. Train
A top White House official signaled he'd capitalize on a recent murder on a Charlotte, N.C. train to cut funding to transit systems across the country.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Happy 175th California! The president hates you.
L.A. County Breaks Ground on Puente Hills Regional Park
The 140 acre park will be County Supervisor Solis’ legacy project, and L.A.’s first new regional park in decades.