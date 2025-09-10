Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Is cap-and-trade reauthorization dead for the year?

10:16 AM PDT on September 10, 2025

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

Cap-and-Trade Reauthorization Legislation Makes the Deadline, Could Be Approved by End of Week

An 11th hour-deal keeps reauthorization on the table for this year.

September 10, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoPublic Transportation

AC Transit Withdraws Grant Application that Required Cooperation with ICE/DHS

As a condition of a law-enforcement grant, AC Transit's board was set to vote on an information sharing/collaboration-obligation pact with Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security.

September 9, 2025
Streetsblog California

Legislation to Streamline Environmental Review for Transit, Bike, and Ped Projects Passes Assembly

Assembly passed SB 71, but delayed a vote on Wiener's more controversial legislation, SB 79.

September 9, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

White House Threatens Transit Cuts After Murder on N.C. Train

A top White House official signaled he'd capitalize on a recent murder on a Charlotte, N.C. train to cut funding to transit systems across the country.

September 9, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Happy 175th California! The president hates you.

September 9, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

L.A. County Breaks Ground on Puente Hills Regional Park

The 140 acre park will be County Supervisor Solis’ legacy project, and L.A.’s first new regional park in decades.

September 9, 2025
