- Newsom Backtracks on Transit Loan (SFChron, KQED, EastBayTimes, SFStandard)
- BART Meltdown is Preview of What Bay Area Transit Will Be Every Day Without Loan (SFChron)
- Supreme Court Backs ICE Terror (OC Register)
- Sunnyvale Councilmember Struck by Car While Biking (San Jose Spotlight)
- Closed Bridge Threatens Two Communities (SF Gate)
- More on Transit Month (Oaklandside, LocalNewsMatters)
- LA Needs Shade: City Plants Trees Near LACMA Museum (LAT)
- New Playground Opens (LB Post)
- Map Shows "Public" Lands Blocked to Public by Private Land (SF Chron)
- Duffy: Federal Funded E-Chargers Will Be at Gas Stations (Autoblog)
- 4 Non-Prop 50 Takeaways from State Republican Convention (SacBee)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Philly's transit crisis wasn't a warning for mess coming to Bay Area, it was a spoiler.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
SB 63, Which Allows for a Bay Area Transit Ballot Measure, Clears Last Hurdle Before Final Vote
More oversight for the funds created was the key to get SB 63 to the Assembly Floor.
Will Sean Duffy’s Crackdown on Colorful Crosswalks Extend to Conservative-Coded Asphalt Art, Too?
In other words, what is the color of a double-standard?
SGV Connect Podcast: Reclaimers in Housing
This episode features two reclaimers who took a deal with HACLA rather than face eviction. One is safely housed with her family. The other is still seeking a permanent roof.
Call to Action: Tell Governor Newsom (Again) to Support Transit
A crucial $750 million loan for transit funding is in jeopardy with the Dept. of Finance and needs the governor's intervention.
The Week in Short Videos
Transit week, transit week, and Cap-and-Trade.
Friday’s Headlines
While LA's legislators seek to horde Cap-and-Trade, SF's are just trying to keep the trains running.