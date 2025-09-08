Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Monday’s Headlines

Philly's transit crisis wasn't a warning for mess coming to Bay Area, it was a spoiler.

9:41 AM PDT on September 8, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Transportation Funding

SB 63, Which Allows for a Bay Area Transit Ballot Measure, Clears Last Hurdle Before Final Vote

More oversight for the funds created was the key to get SB 63 to the Assembly Floor.

September 8, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Will Sean Duffy’s Crackdown on Colorful Crosswalks Extend to Conservative-Coded Asphalt Art, Too?

In other words, what is the color of a double-standard?

September 7, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Connect Podcast: Reclaimers in Housing

This episode features two reclaimers who took a deal with HACLA rather than face eviction. One is safely housed with her family. The other is still seeking a permanent roof.

September 5, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Call to Action: Tell Governor Newsom (Again) to Support Transit

A crucial $750 million loan for transit funding is in jeopardy with the Dept. of Finance and needs the governor's intervention.

September 5, 2025
Streetsblog California

The Week in Short Videos

Transit week, transit week, and Cap-and-Trade.

September 5, 2025
Podcast

Friday’s Headlines

While LA's legislators seek to horde Cap-and-Trade, SF's are just trying to keep the trains running.

September 5, 2025
