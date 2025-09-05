Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Podcast

Friday’s Headlines

While LA's legislators seek to horde Cap-and-Trade, SF's are just trying to keep the trains running.

10:55 AM PDT on September 5, 2025

Gav. at a BART stop.

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

The Week in Short Videos

Transit week, transit week, and Cap-and-Trade.

September 5, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoAdvocacy

Electeds Call for Full Muni Funding

"Muni is San Francisco," said Mayor Daniel Lurie during a Transit Month kickoff event.

September 4, 2025
Cap-and-Trade

L.A.’s Legislators Want Most Cap-and-Trade Funds for Southland

With the session ending next week, L.A.'s 11th hour demands leaves reauthorization in jeopardy.

September 4, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Eyes on the Street: L.A. City adds More Concrete Barrier, Requests Feedback

LADOT doubled the length of its new concrete 'Toronto Barrier' bikeway protection. Take a survey to provide feedback.

September 4, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Bad news on rail projects from LA/San Bernadino and (of course) DC. At least we'll get to the bottom of that Tesla Autopilot crash.

September 4, 2025
Streetsblog USAStreetsblog California

Why More Communities Are Reconsidering Speed Limits From a Pedestrian’s Perspective

Is America's driver-centered approach to setting speed limits starting to shift? An engineer argues it is, and offers a reminder about why it matters.

September 3, 2025
See all posts