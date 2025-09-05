- Newsom Holding Up Financial Lifeline to Bay Area Transit (Politico, EastBayTimes)
- Labor Drops Opposition to SB 79 (LB Post)
- San Diego Transit Agency Will Raise Fares and Cut Service (Union-Trib)
- More On A Line Montclair In Limbo (FGL Construction Authority, SBCTA, Claremont Courier)
- Complaints About Downtown Parking Costs During Public Events in SD (Union-Trib)
- Newhall Weekend Shuttle Pilot Reports Low Ridership (SC Signal, SCV News)
- High Speed Rail Threatens Ridership at Sacramento Airport (SacBee)
- West Sac. Gets a Hydrogen Powered Train (SacBee)
- Waymo Going to San Jose Airport (SFChron, TechCrunch, FutureTransport)
- Chula Vista Crackdown on E-Bikes (CBS8)
- COVID Cases on the Rise, FDA Limits Vaccine (Fresno Bee)
- Climate Scientists Blasted Trump Report Downplaying Climate Change (The Guardian)
- A Case Study in Windshield-Bias Reporting (USA Today)
Friday’s Headlines
While LA's legislators seek to horde Cap-and-Trade, SF's are just trying to keep the trains running.
The Week in Short Videos
Transit week, transit week, and Cap-and-Trade.
Electeds Call for Full Muni Funding
"Muni is San Francisco," said Mayor Daniel Lurie during a Transit Month kickoff event.
L.A.’s Legislators Want Most Cap-and-Trade Funds for Southland
With the session ending next week, L.A.'s 11th hour demands leaves reauthorization in jeopardy.
Eyes on the Street: L.A. City adds More Concrete Barrier, Requests Feedback
LADOT doubled the length of its new concrete 'Toronto Barrier' bikeway protection. Take a survey to provide feedback.
Thursday’s Headlines
Bad news on rail projects from LA/San Bernadino and (of course) DC. At least we'll get to the bottom of that Tesla Autopilot crash.
Why More Communities Are Reconsidering Speed Limits From a Pedestrian’s Perspective
Is America's driver-centered approach to setting speed limits starting to shift? An engineer argues it is, and offers a reminder about why it matters.