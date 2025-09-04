- More on HSR Under Trump (KQED)
- San Bernardino Nixes LA Metro Extension To Montclair (SGV Tribune)
- Burbank Aligns Parking With State Daylighting Safety Law (Leader)
- Caltrans Looks To Remove Amestoy Ped Bridge Over 101 (Biking in L.A.)
- SFMTA Removing Tenderloin Benches (MissionLocal)
- Sikh Truckers Report Uptick in Harassment (Fresno Bee)
- Hacker Recovers Data on Fatal Tesla Autopilot Crash that Tesla Said Didn't Exist (Washington Post)
- CEQA Changes Could Also Lead to More Polluting Factories (LA Public Press)
- State DOT's Want to Keep Status Quo in Handing Out Fed. Grants (Governing)
- Wildfire Destroys Gold Rush Town (SacBee)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Bad news on rail projects from LA/San Bernadino and (of course) DC. At least we'll get to the bottom of that Tesla Autopilot crash.
