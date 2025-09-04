Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Bad news on rail projects from LA/San Bernadino and (of course) DC. At least we'll get to the bottom of that Tesla Autopilot crash.

10:16 AM PDT on September 4, 2025

  • More on HSR Under Trump (KQED)
  • San Bernardino Nixes LA Metro Extension To Montclair (SGV Tribune)
  • Burbank Aligns Parking With State Daylighting Safety Law (Leader)
  • Caltrans Looks To Remove Amestoy Ped Bridge Over 101 (Biking in L.A.)
  • SFMTA Removing Tenderloin Benches (MissionLocal)
  • Sikh Truckers Report Uptick in Harassment (Fresno Bee)
  • Hacker Recovers Data on Fatal Tesla Autopilot Crash that Tesla Said Didn't Exist (Washington Post)
  • CEQA Changes Could Also Lead to More Polluting Factories (LA Public Press)
  • State DOT's Want to Keep Status Quo in Handing Out Fed. Grants (Governing)
  • Wildfire Destroys Gold Rush Town (SacBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Cap-and-Trade

L.A.’s Legislators Want Most Cap-and-Trade Funds for Southland

With the session ending next week, L.A.'s 11th hour demands leaves reauthorization in jeopardy.

September 4, 2025
Streetsblog USAStreetsblog California

Why More Communities Are Reconsidering Speed Limits From a Pedestrian’s Perspective

Is America's driver-centered approach to setting speed limits starting to shift? An engineer argues it is, and offers a reminder about why it matters.

September 3, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoEl Cerrito

Update on San Pablo Ave. Protected Bike Lanes in El Cerrito

A progress report on the El Cerrito Del Norte BART-adjacent bike lanes going in. Plus an important issue with Caltrans standards and driveways.

September 3, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Metrolink Needs to Draw Inspiration from Caltrain’s Electrification Success

Electrification means faster, more frequent, cleaner and quieter trains. If Caltrain (and trains all over the world) can do it, so can Metrolink.

September 3, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Clips must have caught up on the long weekend, as there's lots of news from up and down the state, some news from the Capitol, and a little good news from the legislature.

September 3, 2025
Streetsblog California

Legislative Update: In the Home Stretch

Is your favorite/least favorite piece of legislation still active?

September 2, 2025
See all posts