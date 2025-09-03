- Lawmakers Reject "Jay Leno Bill" That Allowed Old Cars to Pollute (LB Post)
- SacRT Looks to Expand to Elk Grove (SacBee)
- Parcel Tax to Save SF Muni? (SFStandard)
- Oil Refinery Shutdown Could Begin in LA This Week (Union-Trib)
- SaMo Bus Lane Camera Enforcement Now Issuing Tickets (SMDP)
- WeHo Bus Lane Camera Enforcement Now Issuing Tickets (WeHo Times)
- Irvine Uses Robots to Check for Sidewalk Safety Issues (OC Register)
- Oceanside Will Complete Half-Mile of Beach Bike Trail (Coast News)
- Nancy Pelosi Joins Fight to Stop SF Supe Recall Over Highway -> Park (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Polls Show Most Americans Support Red Light Cameras (CityLab)
- Switching to E-School Buses Could Save $1.6 Billion in U.S. (The City Fix)
- Feds Arrest Tow-Truck Driver Who Towed Unmarked ICE Car (L.A. Taco)
- CA's Largest ICE Detention Center Quietly Re-Opens (FresnoBee)
- Reactions to Trump Cutting Wind Farms (SFChron)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Clips must have caught up on the long weekend, as there's lots of news from up and down the state, some news from the Capitol, and a little good news from the legislature.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Legislative Update: In the Home Stretch
Is your favorite/least favorite piece of legislation still active?
Give Your Input on Monterey Park’s Garvey Ave Redesign
Take the city’s survey and help set priorities for the project’s proposed mix of improvements for cyclists, pedestrians, transit riders, and drivers.
If it’s September, it Must be Transit Month
Take the city’s survey and help set priorities for the project’s proposed mix of improvements for cyclists, pedestrians, transit riders, and drivers.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Big statewide news from the courts and a deal between the state and ridershare.
The Week in Short Videos
The videos are all upbeat! The Wonderful Protected Bike Lane Paving Machine, High-Speed Rail Progress, SB 79 Hearings, and Bakersfield is Pro-Bike.
Friday’s Headlines
Gav's CHP to Cities Order Draws a lot of attention, and the rest of the news from up and down the golden state.