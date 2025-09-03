Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Clips must have caught up on the long weekend, as there's lots of news from up and down the state, some news from the Capitol, and a little good news from the legislature.

10:09 AM PDT on September 3, 2025

  • Lawmakers Reject "Jay Leno Bill" That Allowed Old Cars to Pollute (LB Post)
  • SacRT Looks to Expand to Elk Grove (SacBee)
  • Parcel Tax to Save SF Muni? (SFStandard)
  • Oil Refinery Shutdown Could Begin in LA This Week (Union-Trib)
  • SaMo Bus Lane Camera Enforcement Now Issuing Tickets (SMDP)
  • WeHo Bus Lane Camera Enforcement Now Issuing Tickets (WeHo Times)
  • Irvine Uses Robots to Check for Sidewalk Safety Issues (OC Register)
  • Oceanside Will Complete Half-Mile of Beach Bike Trail (Coast News)
  • Nancy Pelosi Joins Fight to Stop SF Supe Recall Over Highway -> Park (SFChronSFStandard)
  • Polls Show Most Americans Support Red Light Cameras (CityLab)
  • Switching to E-School Buses Could Save $1.6 Billion in U.S. (The City Fix)
  • Feds Arrest Tow-Truck Driver Who Towed Unmarked ICE Car (L.A. Taco)
  • CA's Largest ICE Detention Center Quietly Re-Opens (FresnoBee)
  • Reactions to Trump Cutting Wind Farms (SFChron)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

