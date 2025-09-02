- Merced Reacts to Adjusted HSR Plan (SFChron)
- More on SB 79, Transit Housing Bill (DavisVanguard)
- Newsom, Leg. Reach Deal with Uber, Lyft Allowing Drivers to Unionize. (LAT, Politico)
- SF Muni Hits Physical Cliff (SFChron)
- Sacramento Pours More $ Into I-Street Bridge (SacBee)
- Judge Says Trump Guard Order in LA Broke Federal Law (SacBee, LAT)
- Ebikes and Electric Dirt Bikes Are Not the Same Thing (Union-Trib)
- Op/Ed - EV Owners! Charge at the Office! (LAT)
- Push to Move SD Schools Off Fossil Fuels Causing Joy, Anxiety (Union-Trib)
- Policy Reactions to Robert Moses Hinder Efforts to Fix Mistakes Made by Robert Moses (SPUR)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Big statewide news from the courts and a deal between the state and ridershare.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Legislative Update: In the Home Stretch
Is your favorite/least favorite piece of legislation still active?
The Week in Short Videos
The videos are all upbeat! The Wonderful Protected Bike Lane Paving Machine, High-Speed Rail Progress, SB 79 Hearings, and Bakersfield is Pro-Bike.
Friday’s Headlines
Gav's CHP to Cities Order Draws a lot of attention, and the rest of the news from up and down the golden state.
Commentary: The Real Reason Trump Opposes High-Speed Rail isn’t About Trains, it’s about Power
This is about petroleum versus renewable electric power.
Talking Headways Podcast: The Menace of Prosperity
Daniel Wortel-London on his new book, "The Menace of Prosperity: New York City and the Struggle for Economic Development, 1875–1981."
Thursday’s Headlines
Is the transit disaster in Philly a warning or a spoiler for the Bay?