Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Big statewide news from the courts and a deal between the state and ridershare.

9:32 AM PDT on September 2, 2025

Photo: Life and Let’s Fly. https://liveandletsfly.com/laxit-review/

  • Merced Reacts to Adjusted HSR Plan (SFChron)
  • More on SB 79, Transit Housing Bill (DavisVanguard)
  • Newsom, Leg. Reach Deal with Uber, Lyft Allowing Drivers to Unionize. (LATPolitico)
  • SF Muni Hits Physical Cliff (SFChron)
  • Sacramento Pours More $ Into I-Street Bridge (SacBee)
  • Judge Says Trump Guard Order in LA Broke Federal Law (SacBee, LAT)
  • Ebikes and Electric Dirt Bikes Are Not the Same Thing (Union-Trib)
  • Op/Ed - EV Owners! Charge at the Office! (LAT)
  • Push to Move SD Schools Off Fossil Fuels Causing Joy, Anxiety (Union-Trib)
  • Policy Reactions to Robert Moses Hinder Efforts to Fix Mistakes Made by Robert Moses (SPUR)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Legislative Update: In the Home Stretch

Is your favorite/least favorite piece of legislation still active?

September 2, 2025
The Week in Short Videos

The videos are all upbeat! The Wonderful Protected Bike Lane Paving Machine, High-Speed Rail Progress, SB 79 Hearings, and Bakersfield is Pro-Bike.

August 29, 2025
Friday’s Headlines

Gav's CHP to Cities Order Draws a lot of attention, and the rest of the news from up and down the golden state.

August 29, 2025
Commentary: The Real Reason Trump Opposes High-Speed Rail isn’t About Trains, it’s about Power

This is about petroleum versus renewable electric power.

August 28, 2025
Talking Headways Podcast: The Menace of Prosperity

Daniel Wortel-London on his new book, "The Menace of Prosperity: New York City and the Struggle for Economic Development, 1875–1981."

August 28, 2025
Thursday’s Headlines

Is the transit disaster in Philly a warning or a spoiler for the Bay?

August 28, 2025
