Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

Only one CAHSR link and no mention of Trump! It's mostly a link of local news from up and down the state.

9:05 AM PDT on August 25, 2025

Then Mayor Blakespear in 2022 used this image to promote her state of the city speech.

  • HSR Should Build to Bay Area Not Merced (MercNews)
  • State Senator Encourage Encinitas to Keep Bike/Ped Improvements (Times of SD, Union-Tribune)
  • San Bernadino Reopens Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge w/New Bike Lanes (LAist)
  • Bike Shops Say Tariffs Causing Delays, Higher Prices (Turn to 23)
  • UCLA: Fast Charging Spots for EV's Hotspots for Fine Particle Pollution (Electrive)
  • Turning SF's Market Street Back into a Traffic Sewer (KQED)
  • DUI Drivers Keep Hitting Fountain in Orange (Register)
  • SacBee Holding Redistricting Q and A with Newsom
  • CHP Really Likes Their New SUV's (LAT)
  • Bipartisan Federal Legislation Would Allow States to Spend More Federal Funds on Highways. (Transportation for America)
  • Can a Passenger Drink Alcohol in a Car? (SacBee)
    • Not Legally

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

Politics Heat Up Around SB79 – Dems Support, Los Angeles Opposes

More and more people and groups are choosing a side.

August 25, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Bike Bus + Pop Up Lane = A Better Way To Get Back To School (And Advocate)

Miami residents are getting an arithmetic lesson in the power of pop-up infrastructure to multiply support for active transportation — by focusing on kids who need a safe, active way to get to school.

August 24, 2025
Video

The Week in Short Video at Streetsblog California

SBCAL released four short videos this week.

August 22, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesParking

L.A. City Closes Huge Slip Lane in Hollywood

What could that big empty asphalt triangle become in the future?

August 22, 2025
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

CAHSR has decided the best response to federal mudslinging is to build, baby, build.

August 22, 2025
See all posts