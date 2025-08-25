Monday’s Headlines

- HSR Should Build to Bay Area Not Merced (MercNews)
- State Senator Encourage Encinitas to Keep Bike/Ped Improvements (Times of SD, Union-Tribune)
- San Bernadino Reopens Mt. Vernon Avenue Bridge w/New Bike Lanes (LAist)
- Bike Shops Say Tariffs Causing Delays, Higher Prices (Turn to 23)
- UCLA: Fast Charging Spots for EV's Hotspots for Fine Particle Pollution (Electrive)
- Turning SF's Market Street Back into a Traffic Sewer (KQED)
- DUI Drivers Keep Hitting Fountain in Orange (Register)
- SacBee Holding Redistricting Q and A with Newsom
- CHP Really Likes Their New SUV's (LAT)
- Bipartisan Federal Legislation Would Allow States to Spend More Federal Funds on Highways. (Transportation for America)
- Can a Passenger Drink Alcohol in a Car? (SacBee)
- Not Legally
Only one CAHSR link and no mention of Trump! It's mostly a link of local news from up and down the state.
