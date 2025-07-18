- California Files Suit Over Fed Broken Promises on CAHSR (LAT)
- Santa Cruz #2 In Unsafety (KSBW)
- Wait...CA Gas Prices Are Dropping? (SacBee)
- Tolls Up as Golden Gate Bridge Enters Decade of Reconstruction (SF Chron)
- Business Is Either Way UP, or Up a Little Near Sunset Dunes (SF Gate)
- Sacramento Airport Closing 800 Parking Spaces (SacBee)
- "Good Trouble" Rally in Sacramento Held Hours After ICE Raid (SacBee)
- "There Is No Sanctuary Anywhere" (LB Post)
- Port of Oakland Shipments Down Because of Tariffs (East Bay Times)
- R's Zero Out Fines for Auto Manufacturers Who Can't Meet Emission Standards (Reuters)
- GM EV Factory Will Produce Gas Powered SUV's Instead (Auto News).
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
With all the press about gas prices and the annual inflation tax increase, I'm actually stunned to hear prices are down in this fiscal year.
