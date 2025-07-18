Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

With all the press about gas prices and the annual inflation tax increase, I'm actually stunned to hear prices are down in this fiscal year.

8:22 AM PDT on July 18, 2025

  • California Files Suit Over Fed Broken Promises on CAHSR (LAT)
  • Santa Cruz #2 In Unsafety (KSBW)
  • Wait...CA Gas Prices Are Dropping? (SacBee)
  • Tolls Up as Golden Gate Bridge Enters Decade of Reconstruction (SF Chron)
  • Business Is Either Way UP, or Up a Little Near Sunset Dunes (SF Gate)
  • Sacramento Airport Closing 800 Parking Spaces (SacBee)
  • "Good Trouble" Rally in Sacramento Held Hours After ICE Raid (SacBee)
  • "There Is No Sanctuary Anywhere" (LB Post)
  • Port of Oakland Shipments Down Because of Tariffs (East Bay Times)
  • R's Zero Out Fines for Auto Manufacturers Who Can't Meet Emission Standards (Reuters)
  • GM EV Factory Will Produce Gas Powered SUV's Instead (Auto News).

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesAdvocacy

L.A. City Approves Measure HLA Ordinance

Both City Council and Mayor approved the city HLA ordinance, which goes into effect on August 18.

July 17, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoPolk Street

Op-ed: It’s Time to Fix Polk Street

Polk Street’s Bike Lane at 10: iteration promised, disappointment delivered.

July 17, 2025
CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

Trump and Duffy Continue Assault on California and the Environment, Officially Cancel Federal Funding for High-Speed Rail

“Canceling these grants without cause isn’t just wrong — it’s illegal,” said CAHSRA CEO Ian Choudri.

July 17, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Reclaiming the Road

Ohio elected official and geographer David Prytherch on his new book, Reclaiming the Road: Mobility Justice Beyond Complete Streets.

July 17, 2025
Streetsblog California

Thursday’s Headlines

It's hardly news that California has to go it alone on modernizing our transportation system.

July 17, 2025
Red Light Cameras

Legislation to Modernize Red Light Cameras in California Has Cleared the Senate and is Moving in the Assembly

Similar changes have shown safety benefits in other states.

July 17, 2025
See all posts