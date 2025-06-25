- More on Transit Funding Save (SFChron)
- Also Deals on Undocumented Health Care, Education (Politico, CalMatters)
- SFMTA Ending Residential Traffic Calming Program (SFChron)
- More On Active Streets Mission At Twilight (Around Alhambra, SP Review)
- LA's Freeway Wildlife Crossing Enters "Phase 2" (LAT)
- LB Extends Free Shuttle Service on Coastline, Downtown (LB Post)
- Apple Valley Passes Complete Streets Plan (VV Daily Press)
- Sac. Bans Homeless from Sleeping at City Hall (SacBee)
- Some State Workers Get Telework Reprieve (SacBee)
- ICE and Local Cops Using Traffic Stops to Start Deportations (Washington Post)
- Trump's Love of Gas Guzzlers Won't Lower New Car Costs (Inside EVs)
Today’s Headlines
More on the Budget. More on ICE. Lots of other news...
Leg. and Gov. Avoid Transit Fiscal Cliff. High Speed Rail Funding Steady, Active Transportation Remains Diminished
Thanks to the legislature including Senator's Wiener and Arreguin who stood up to keep transit running, and to Governor Newsom for approving the funding. And especially thanks to transit supporters who sent tens of thousands of letters and calls to the legislature and governor to make sure we have transit service essential for cost of living, housing and climate. - Adina Levin, Seamless Bay Area
SPUR Talk: The State’s Role in Keeping the Bay Area’s Trains and Buses Running
As advocates make progress in Sacramento, this SPUR panels breaks down goals for a more sustainable transportation future
Tuesday’s Headlines
I almost wish I were using this ice image because I was talking about global warming and not that OTHER ICE issue.
Which American Cities Are Becoming Bike-Friendly the Fastest?
America has a new most bike-friendly city — but fast-improving communities across the country are hot on its heels.
Active Streets: Mission at Twilight – Open Streets Open Thread
How was your experience at yesterday's open streets event - Mission at Twilight - through Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena?
L.A. Press Club Awards Streetsblog First Place in Best Group Blog Category
The award acknowledges the 2024 calendar year work of SBLA Editors Sahra Sulaiman and Joe Linton, San Gabriel Valley reporters Chris Greenspon and Damien Newton, and Streetsblog California Editor Melanie Curry.