Leg. and Gov. Avoid Transit Fiscal Cliff. High Speed Rail Funding Steady, Active Transportation Remains Diminished

Thanks to the legislature including Senator's Wiener and Arreguin who stood up to keep transit running, and to Governor Newsom for approving the funding. And especially thanks to transit supporters who sent tens of thousands of letters and calls to the legislature and governor to make sure we have transit service essential for cost of living, housing and climate. - Adina Levin, Seamless Bay Area