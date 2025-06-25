Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Today’s Headlines

More on the Budget. More on ICE. Lots of other news...

11:13 AM PDT on June 25, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Transportation Funding

Leg. and Gov. Avoid Transit Fiscal Cliff. High Speed Rail Funding Steady, Active Transportation Remains Diminished

Thanks to the legislature including Senator's Wiener and Arreguin who stood up to keep transit running, and to Governor Newsom for approving the funding.  And especially thanks to transit supporters who sent tens of thousands of letters and calls to the legislature and governor to make sure we have transit service essential for cost of living, housing and climate. - Adina Levin, Seamless Bay Area

June 24, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoStreetsblog California

SPUR Talk: The State’s Role in Keeping the Bay Area’s Trains and Buses Running

As advocates make progress in Sacramento, this SPUR panels breaks down goals for a more sustainable transportation future

June 24, 2025
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

I almost wish I were using this ice image because I was talking about global warming and not that OTHER ICE issue.

June 24, 2025
Streetsblog USABike Advocacy

Which American Cities Are Becoming Bike-Friendly the Fastest?

America has a new most bike-friendly city — but fast-improving communities across the country are hot on its heels.

June 23, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSGV

Active Streets: Mission at Twilight – Open Streets Open Thread

How was your experience at yesterday's open streets event - Mission at Twilight - through Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena?

June 23, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

L.A. Press Club Awards Streetsblog First Place in Best Group Blog Category

The award acknowledges the 2024 calendar year work of SBLA Editors Sahra Sulaiman and Joe Linton, San Gabriel Valley reporters Chris Greenspon and Damien Newton, and Streetsblog California Editor Melanie Curry.

June 23, 2025
See all posts