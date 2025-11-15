The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Monday:

It was a short week, but Streetsblog Los Angeles had another hit on Monday with a video showing how convenient it is to use BikeLink smart bike lockers at L.A. Metro Stations. You can park a bike very easily and very securely for just 75 cents for the first 24 hours.

Thursday:

Streetsblog California did a short video version of the story posted earlier that day on the possible changes that could be coming to High-Speed Rail construction and financing in the next year.

@streetsblogcal With $20 billion in hand, the California High Speed Rail Authority is looking to bring in even more investment next year which could see the line connecting the Bay Area to LA happen sooner than expected. CaliforniaHighSpeedRail HighSpeedRail CAHSR LAtoSF Caltrain Metrolink TransitNews InfrastructureInvestment CaliforniaTransit FutureOfTransit CaliNews FYP ♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Friday:

Streetsblog L.A. explored the push to create a new pedestrian plaza by closing part of 6th Street in Koreatown. Local residents are working with City Councilmember Heather Hutt and the city Transportation Department (LADOT) to do an upcoming weekend pilot, which could become permanent. The video features a cameo appearance by Don Shoup.