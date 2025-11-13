- Pedal Ahead Celebrates Role in Disastrous E-Bike Voucher Program (Biking in LA)
- LA Metro Retreating from Open Streets for Olympic Planning (ActiveSGV/Facebook)
- BART Plans for Future Even Amidst Current Funding Issues (SFChron)
- Richmond Invites Input on Bike Lane Project (RichmondStandard)
- CA Capitulates on Licenses for "Dangerous Foreign Drivers" (SacBee)
- Trump Wants Oil Drilling Off CA Coast (OC Register)
- Loopholes Make Enforcing E-Bike Bans Impossible (Pulse)
- Red States Feel Climate Change. R's See No Evil (Grist)
- Trump's Policies Make All Car Ownership More Expensive (Wired)
- Momentum interviewed Carter Lavin, author of a new book on how to effectively advocate for transportation change.
Thursday’s Headlines
Just a reminder, SBCAL will not be publishing tomorrow.
We're back from break! - BTW, we're not publishing on Friday so Damien can travel.