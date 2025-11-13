Skip to Content
Streetsblog California
Streetsblog California

Thursday’s Headlines

Just a reminder, SBCAL will not be publishing tomorrow.

10:53 AM PST on November 13, 2025

  • Pedal Ahead Celebrates Role in Disastrous E-Bike Voucher Program (Biking in LA)
  • LA Metro Retreating from Open Streets for Olympic Planning (ActiveSGV/Facebook)
  • BART Plans for Future Even Amidst Current Funding Issues (SFChron)
  • Richmond Invites Input on Bike Lane Project (RichmondStandard)
  • CA Capitulates on Licenses for "Dangerous Foreign Drivers" (SacBee)
  • Trump Wants Oil Drilling Off CA Coast (OC Register)
  • Loopholes Make Enforcing E-Bike Bans Impossible (Pulse)
  • Red States Feel Climate Change. R's See No Evil (Grist)
  • Trump's Policies Make All Car Ownership More Expensive (Wired)
  • Momentum interviewed Carter Lavin, author of a new book on how to effectively advocate for transportation change.

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

2026 Could Be the Year Everything Changes for California High-Speed Rail

What's being built. The financial plans. Everything short of the route could be different a year from now.

November 13, 2025
Long Beach

Why the $65M Studebaker Road Transformation Project Is important for Long Beach

When construction wraps in late 2026, the Studebaker corridor will no longer be a line of separation but a living connector.

November 13, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

LA Scrapes Grassroots Koreatown Crosswalks, Plans To Replace

The city will replace guerilla crosswalks with an interim traffic circle and new crosswalks. The delayed permanent traffic circle is expected to installed next year.

November 12, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGreat Highway

Call to Action: Tell Supervisor Beya Alcaraz About Your Love for Sunset Dunes

Advocates want to make sure the new District 4 Supervisor knows where you stand.

November 12, 2025
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

We're back from break! - BTW, we're not publishing on Friday so Damien can travel.

November 12, 2025
