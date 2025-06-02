Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Expanding and reopening rail service across the state even as Gav's budget threatens operations.

9:14 AM PDT on June 2, 2025

  • Newsom Budget Could Screw Transit (KQED)
  • Long Beach Opens Artesia Grand Blvd Project (Post, Press-Telegram)
  • Traffic Ticket Up 50% in SF (Chronicle)
  • Sacramento Libraries Now Offer E-Bike/Trike Check Out (SacBee)
  • SMART Extension to Windsor Opens (SFChron)
  • Rail Service Resumes Through San Clemente (OC Register)
  • Driving from Bay to Tahoe Takes Twice the Time It Used To (SF Gate)
  • With R's Threatening EV Subsidies, They'll Have to Stand on Their Own (Jalopnik)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Streetsblog USAFunding & Finance

One Structural Change Could Shift Everything About How Transportation Works in America

The so-called "highway trust fund" is disproportionately funded by gas taxes generated on non-highway roads — and those local priorities never get their money back. Is it time for a change?

June 1, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoEvents

Recall Effort for Supervisor Engardio Qualifies for Ballot

He's only got one more year on his term, but in September District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio will face a recall vote because of a minority of people still pissed off about Sunset Dunes.

May 30, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Connect 136: Here Comes the Olympics

What to the Olympics hold for the San Gabriel Valley in 2028? Damien talks with Alissa Walker, co-host of the L.A. Podcast and editor of Torched.

May 30, 2025
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

Quick! Write your legislators to support quick build!

May 30, 2025
Streetsblog California

Streets for All and KidSafe SF Merge

Streets For All is merging with KidSafe SF to expand the reach of both organizations, accelerate progress on reducing traffic deaths, and increase sustainable transportation options for all Californians

May 29, 2025
Streetsblog California

AIDS/LifeCycle Kicks Off Its Last Ride This Sunday

After 31 years, one of California's most iconic fundraisers and experiences will come to an end.

May 29, 2025
