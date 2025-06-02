- Newsom Budget Could Screw Transit (KQED)
- Long Beach Opens Artesia Grand Blvd Project (Post, Press-Telegram)
- Traffic Ticket Up 50% in SF (Chronicle)
- Sacramento Libraries Now Offer E-Bike/Trike Check Out (SacBee)
- SMART Extension to Windsor Opens (SFChron)
- Rail Service Resumes Through San Clemente (OC Register)
- Driving from Bay to Tahoe Takes Twice the Time It Used To (SF Gate)
- With R's Threatening EV Subsidies, They'll Have to Stand on Their Own (Jalopnik)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Expanding and reopening rail service across the state even as Gav's budget threatens operations.
One Structural Change Could Shift Everything About How Transportation Works in America
The so-called "highway trust fund" is disproportionately funded by gas taxes generated on non-highway roads — and those local priorities never get their money back. Is it time for a change?
Recall Effort for Supervisor Engardio Qualifies for Ballot
He's only got one more year on his term, but in September District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio will face a recall vote because of a minority of people still pissed off about Sunset Dunes.
SGV Connect 136: Here Comes the Olympics
What to the Olympics hold for the San Gabriel Valley in 2028? Damien talks with Alissa Walker, co-host of the L.A. Podcast and editor of Torched.
Friday’s Headlines
Quick! Write your legislators to support quick build!
Streets for All and KidSafe SF Merge
Streets For All is merging with KidSafe SF to expand the reach of both organizations, accelerate progress on reducing traffic deaths, and increase sustainable transportation options for all Californians
AIDS/LifeCycle Kicks Off Its Last Ride This Sunday
After 31 years, one of California's most iconic fundraisers and experiences will come to an end.