Wednesday’s Headlines

- Prop. 50 Still Stands Even if TX Redistricting Doesn't Happen (KCRA, SacBee)
- California HSR Lawsuit and Trump's Claw Back of $4 Billion (Bloomberg)
- How Much Time Bay Area Drivers Spend in Traffic (Axios)
- L.A. Looks to Delay CA SB79 Transit-Oriented Housing (Urbanize)
- Dispute Delaying LAX People Mover Opening (LAist)
- Long Beach Cracking Down on Street Racing (LB Post)
- Split Vote at SD Council Ok's Parking Fees for Balboa Park (Union-Trib)
- Yolo County Exploring Revenue Options (SacBee)
- New CHP Dodge Durangos Move the Emergency Lights (OC Register)
- Trump's Attack on Transit Funding Would "Annihilate" State and Local Transportation Budgets (Transportation for America)
- FTA May Stop Collecting Weekly Data on Transit Ridership (Bloomberg)
