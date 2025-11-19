Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Mess with Texas.

10:26 AM PST on November 19, 2025

  • Prop. 50 Still Stands Even if TX Redistricting Doesn't Happen (KCRA, SacBee)
  • California HSR Lawsuit and Trump's Claw Back of $4 Billion (Bloomberg)
  • How Much Time Bay Area Drivers Spend in Traffic (Axios)
  • L.A. Looks to Delay CA SB79 Transit-Oriented Housing (Urbanize)
  • Dispute Delaying LAX People Mover Opening (LAist)
  • Long Beach Cracking Down on Street Racing (LB Post)
  • Split Vote at SD Council Ok's Parking Fees for Balboa Park (Union-Trib)
  • Yolo County Exploring Revenue Options (SacBee)
  • New CHP Dodge Durangos Move the Emergency Lights (OC Register)
  • Trump's Attack on Transit Funding Would "Annihilate" State and Local Transportation Budgets (Transportation for America)
  • FTA May Stop Collecting Weekly Data on Transit Ridership (Bloomberg)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesBike Walk Paths

L.A. City Fiscal Year 24-25 Bikeway Mileage Buoyed by Completed Paths

This year L.A. City added 35.6 lane-miles of new or improved bike facilities - about half of that was new bike/walk paths.

November 18, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

Q&A with Former Supervisor Joel Engardio

Streetsblog catches up with District 4's recalled supervisor to reflect on Sunset Dunes, other car-free spaces, and the future of San Francisco.

November 18, 2025
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Trump Coming for Transit Funding...Like Any Transit Funding...

November 18, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

Eyes on the Street: the Cross-Alameda Trail is Complete

Riders should be able to use the last 200 feet shortly after the weather improves.

November 18, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Breaking: Trump Admin Seeks To Decimate Federal Transit Funding

"When you're talking about taking away money from transit, your proposal is flawed from the get-go," said one expert.

November 17, 2025
See all posts